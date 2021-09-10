CRYSTAL CLEAR PREDICTIONS, Part 2: Back with more of your high football questions for this fall answered by our experts 

Our North Shore high school football experts, Phil Stacey and Matt Williams, are give their thoughts on six pressing North Shore high school football questions going into the new year in this, the second of a two-part story.
CRYSTAL CLEAR PREDICTIONS, Part 1: Our high school football experts give you the lowdown on what to expect on the gridiron this fall
7. Who are your top three picks for the North Shore linemen who will make the biggest impact this season?
PHIL STACEY
1. Nico Mangano, Pingree. At 6-foot-2 and 300 lbs., Mangano looks like he could play college football right now. The defensive tackle and center will settle for ripping it up in the trenches for the Highlanders after a season off, eager to, in his own words on Twitter, "swap some paint" with opposing linemen on every snap.
2. Grant Eastin, Beverly. Traditionally undersized (5-9, 210 lbs.) to go both ways on the line, Eastin welcomes anyone who wishes to doubt he can get the job done. Sturdy like a fire hydrant, he bench presses north of 330 pounds, has a low center of gravity while makes him tough to move, and a motor that flies off the edge or at the nose defensively.
3. A.J. Andriano, Marblehead. With a young and untested crop of heavies on the Magicians' line this fall, the 6-2, 230-pound veteran of the group and team captain will take it among his broad shoulders to make sure they're in lockstep with Marblehead's game plan quickly.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Jake Cuddire, St. John's Prep: Good size at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds and great feet at the tackle spot. Anyone who earns the respect to be a captain at St. John's is the real deal, and Cuddire will lead the Eagles trenchmen very well this fall.
2. Nico Mangano, Pingree: Coach Mike Flynn says Mangano's film doesn't do him justice, and I heartily agree. He's added size, strength and if it's possible quickness since the Highlanders last played an official game. By the time Thanksgiving rolls around he should have multiple Division 1 offers.
3. Danny Gangi, Masconomet: Tough to choose between Gangi and fellow Chieftain captain Will Magnifico: both are big boys who love to pancake the opposition and should give Masconomet the same kind of snarl up front it's ridden to success the last few seasons.
8. List three unheralded seniors who will end up making big contributions to their respective teams.
PHIL STACEY
1. Dylan Wodarski, St. John's Prep. Whenever I watch the Eagles in person or check out film clips, Wodarski is doing something that catches my eye, either at linebacker or on special teams. He's like a Doberman on the scent when it comes to following the football and bringing down opponents. I like his game a lot.
2. Jake Papazoglou, Swampscott. I'm not sure a guy who started both ways for a Super Bowl titlist two years ago can be accurately called 'unheralded', but because he's a lineman I'm including him here (and we know how much head coach Bobby Serino loves his linemen). He was active and agile when I saw him this past spring at linebacker, too.
3. Alex Paulino, Salem. To help turn the tide this season, the Witches need to a.) control the football when they have it and b.) prevent quick strikes from their foes. Paulino, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound fullback and defensive lineman, can help in both areas. Another year stronger and with a firmer grasp of the playbook, he'll be a difference-maker.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Colin Kelter, Danvers: Slick hands and quick feet mean Kelter can do a lot with the ball under the hands. He's got a knack for finding the sticks on third down and is a leader, too. I like everything he brings to the table.
2. Zach Soltys, Essex Tech: A tackling machine at middle linebacker and a pretty good blocker at guard to boot. As the Hawks' senior captain, he'll be in the middle of all the success Essex Tech hopes to have this year.
3. Peter Gardikas, Peabody: There's a lot of unseen responsibility that comes with playing center in a spread offense, and Gardikas handles the art of good snaps and recognizing blitzes as well as anybody. One of the smarter linemen around is also physically solid with an A-plus motor.
9. Which teams will improve their winning percentage from the Fall 2 season (and why)?
PHIL STACEY
1. Salem. One will will do it for the Witches, but they should get a few more than that. Two good options at quarterback (Michael Ready and Corey Grimes), a solid receiver in Jariel DelValle and a beefed up defense should ensure that.
2. Masconomet. After procuring just two victories in six games this spring, the Chieftains will certainly top that mark this time around by achieving four wins sometime in October. There's too much talent here for that not to happen.
3. Beverly. A game under .500 (3-4) in the spring didn't sit well with the Panthers' returnees, and its new coaching staff has some very definite ideas of how they can turn things around immediately.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Danvers. The schedule is brutal in September, but this team won't win fewer than six games. They're too well coached, too, well-led and mentally tough.
2. Essex Tech. It's still hard for me to believe the Hawks went 1-5 last season with all the points they scored. Coach Dan Connors will clean up the defensive assignments and Essex Tech should be at least a .500 team this year.
3. Pingree. OK, so 0-0 is an undefined number for winning percentage, so I don't know what it would take to improve the percentage. But this is a solid football team which will win its share this fall and challenge for another NEPSAC bowl bid.
2. Give us your regular season 'Game of the Year' candidates.
PHIL STACEY
1. Marblehead at Peabody, Oct. 1: You can be sure the host Tanners have had this one circled since the moment the schedules came out, coming closer than any other school to defeating the Magicians in the spring after a strong second half. Marblehead, as always are, will be ready.
2. Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep, Oct. 15: For whatever inconceivable reason, the visiting Knights are choosing not to opt up and play as a Division 1 team in the postseason, choosing instead to stay as a Division 2 entry, so this will be the only meeting of the season between two of the state's best schools.
3. Swampscott at Beverly, Oct. 23: The Panthers and Big Blue have staged some epic battles at Hurd Stadium over the years and this one should be no different. It should certainly give us a barometer of where both teams stand less than two weeks before the state playoffs begin.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Marblehead at Peabody, Oct 1: This could be Peabody's first chance to beat a team ranked in the state's top 16 since 2004 if both sides take care of business in the early going. The only question is whether one team will be running wind sprints, Herb Brooks style, afterwards like in Fall 2.
2. Danvers at Beverly, Oct. 9: Something crazy always happens when these teams play each other. Wild fourth quarter comebacks have been the norm over the last four years or so. What will this year's edition add to the history books?
3. Lynn English at Swampscott, Sept. 17: As a loyal baseball guy, I'm very happy the Jeff Blydell Cup will be handed out again in 2021, even with the Bulldogs and Big Blue being non-league foes. This is often a high scoring game, which lends itself to entertaining action up and down the field.
11. What are some of your favorite road locales to cover a football game?
PHIL STACEY
1. Manning Field, Lynn. Just outside of our circulation area, the gem nestled near Wyoma Square has a spongy turf field, a big, easily visible scoreboard from anywhere in the stadium, plenty of good seating, and an excellent indoor press box to view the proceedings. John Kasian and his staff do a great job with the upkeep, too.
2. Newell Stadium, Gloucester. Since its makeover a few years ago to install turf, fix the stands, etc., the home of the Fishermen has become one of the area's top facilities. With the wind whipping off the nearby ocean and the surrounding marshes, it's an accomplishment for any visiting team to leave Cape Ann with a victory on a Friday night.
3. Lynnfield High School Field. Another new turf beauty, this edifice has a lot of amenities: ample parking, easy access, bright (but not too bright) lightning, lots of great seats, and a press box with plenty of room.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Everett Stadium: The only place in the state where you can get fried dough and be called names by the old timers in the stands walking in. Roll Tide indeed.
2. Doucette Stadium, Tewksbury: I have faith that the recent updates haven't erased the charm of what was a real throwback gem. It's one of the true home field advantages left in the state.
3. Harry Della Russo Stadium, Revere: This place is beautiful since the renovations with plush new turf and great sight lines. It still has those old white walls surrounding the place that remind me of the 1990s in the Greater Boston League, when there was a Boston Garden-style column in the press box that often disrupted film angles.
12. Finally, give us three bold predictions for what will transpire during the 2021 season.
PHIL STACEY
1. We'll have at least one 2,000-yard rusher. Between the extra game some teams will play in the regular season (8 instead of the normal 7 prior to the postseason) and the forte of our top backfield guys, I'd say at least one of them reaches 2K. If healthy, St. John's Prep's James Guy is the best bet.
2. More contact to the head penalties will be called than ever before. In an ongoing quest to get headshots out of the game, game officials will be more vigilant than ever in whistling illegal helmet contact — i.e, targeting — to discourage players leading with their helmet to stop another player by striking theirs.
3. Coaches and fans will stop yelling at officials when things don't go their way. Hey, I can dream can't I?
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Super Showdown: Readers may be tired of this prediction, but I'm not giving it up. Marblehead and Jim Rudloff vs. Milton and Steve Dembowski in the Division 3 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. It'll be better than Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick.
2. Long distance: At least one North Shore team will win a playoff game travelling at least an hour away in this statewide format. Well, let's say at least 50 miles away, since some locales only 20 miles away might take more than an hour to reach thanks to Boston traffic.
3. A bunch of games get moved to Saturday. I'll follow Phil's lead with No. 3 and say, Hey, I can dream can't I? There are way too many overloaded Friday night games this season with paltry Saturday follow-ups. Fans want the action spread out to see as much football as they can.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, has been covering high school football for the newspaper since 1990. Matt Williams, the assistant sports editor, has done so since 2007.
||||