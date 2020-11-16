Curcuru's one-timer beauty highlights 4-goal performance in high scoring Danvers victory 

DANVERS — Ashley Curcuru still had a hard time processing it more than 15 minutes after the fact.
Danvers High athletic director Andy St. Pierre audibly gasped, saying he hadn't seen anything like it in the seven years he's been watching Danvers High field hockey games. Jill McGinnity, the Falcons' head coach, took that a step further, calling it one of the prettiest goals she's seen in more than 20 years.
The play in question was a remarkable one-timer from Curcuru, which happened to be her fourth goal of the evening, where she took a perfect cross-field pass from Falcons' teammate Ella Brinkley and depositing it high into the top corner of the Marblehead net, rippling the net for added effect.
It was a thing of beauty on a night where the goals came fast and furious, with the hosts holding off the Magicians, 8-4, at Morse Field.
"That's never happened to me before; I'm still shocked. It must've been the angle I had my stick at when Grace's pass came," said Curcuru, the team's senior captain whose 8 goals and 20 points place her second in scoring on the squad.
"I don't think I've ever even scored three goals in a game before," she added. "It was all about the passing tonight; we were spreading out and finding all the right gaps."
Who would've thought that when Curcuru scored three goals in a 44-second span of the first quarter — which almost certainly has to be a DHS record for fastest hat trick — that it would only be the second most talked about thing on this night?
"Grace has such vision," said McGinnity. "She can dangle and dribble around people, but when she looks up and connects it's almost an automatic goal, whether she's shooting or someone else is She just sees the field so well. She has the stickwork, skill and vision to finish off."
The North Shore's highest scoring game this season saw Brinkley also finish with a big night, scoring once while assisting on three of Curcuru's tallies. She leads the club in scoring with 28 points. Emma Wilichoski, a sophomore, added a pair of goals while Katherine Purcell had one.
"We played very well in transition," said McGinnity, her team improving to 7-3. "There were a lot of 2-on-1 and 3-on-1 breakouts that we were able to cash in on. I was really impressed with our passing.
"Still, I give Marblehead a lot of credit. They were quick, caught us off guard and made a nice comeback.
The Magicians, playing just their sixth game of the season after missing two weeks of games earlier this month when the high school went all remote, trailed by four goals late in the third quarter when they hit the stride and scored three straight within a five-and-a-half minute span to make it 5-4. Captains Mae Colwell and Tess Keaney both connected before the third quarter ended, with Keaney's shot beating the buzzer by a single second. Colwell's second of the night, assisted by fellow captain Madi Monahan (who scored her team's first goal), cut their deficit to one.
But an injury to talented senior defender Haven Linehan, another captain, in the fourth quarter hurt Marblehead, as Danvers scored the game's final three goals to pull away for the win.
"That hurt bad," head coach Linda Rice Collins said of Linehan's injury. "We dug ourselves an early hole by allowing those three early goals (to Curcuru), but I'm proud of the way our girls battled back. Both teams were really moving the ball well in the circle and pulling the goalies out."
Marblehead's comeback was sparked in part by some of its younger players coming off the bench and providing a lift, including junior Mia Carr in the midfield, sophomore forward Peighton Ridge, and juniors Lillie Salisbury and Tegan Sherwood.
"Knowing they'll all be back next season and the potential that they show, that's a good feeling," said Rice Collins.
Curcuru had an assist for Danvers, with senior captain Janessa Marchegiani dishing out two.
"We're having a blast and aren't ready for the season to end," said Curcuru, whose teams wraps up the 2020 campaign Thursday night at home against Beverly (5:30 p.m.). "But we'll make the most of it."