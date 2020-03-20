* All open courses will be taking extra precautions to ensure the safety and health of golf goers. That can include, but is not limited to, no use of golf carts, no access to clubhouses and on site restaurants and bars, no touching of flagsticks, limited tee times, etc.
Beverly Golf & Tennis — OPEN
Cape Ann Golf Course — OPEN
Far Corner Golf — OPEN
New Meadows Golf Club — OPEN
Olde Salem Greens — CLOSED
Ould Newbury Golf Club — CLOSED
Nahant Golf Club — OPEN
Paradise Family Golf (Driving Range) — OPEN
The Meadow at Peabody — CLOSED
Sagamore Spring Golf Club — OPEN
Wenham Country Club — OPENING Friday
