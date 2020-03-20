* All open courses will be taking extra precautions to ensure the safety and health of golf goers. That can include, but is not limited to, no use of golf carts, no access to clubhouses and on site restaurants and bars, no touching of flagsticks, limited tee times, etc. 

Beverly Golf & Tennis — OPEN

Cape Ann Golf Course — OPEN

Far Corner Golf — OPEN

New Meadows Golf Club — OPEN

Olde Salem Greens — CLOSED

Ould Newbury Golf Club — CLOSED

Nahant Golf Club — OPEN

Paradise Family Golf (Driving Range) — OPEN

The Meadow at Peabody — CLOSED 

Sagamore Spring Golf Club — OPEN

Wenham Country Club — OPENING Friday

 

 

 

 

 

 

