And just like that, the high school hoops season has come to a close.
I’m not going to lie; it was a strange winter to be on the basketball beat. Often times at games, I was the only one in the stands or only non-team member to grace the sidelines. Gyms were eerily quiet, and down-to-the-wire contests or rivalry clashes that would regularly create loud and frantic atmospheres felt more like a pic up game at the local Y — albeit with more cohesiveness.
With that said, I wouldn’t take away any of it. I can confidently speak for the local teams and coaches in saying that they felt the same way, too. The kids, especially the seniors, were given a chance to compete and, across the board, the effort level was sky high. That’s really all you could ask for in a year like this.
I wanted to use this final column as a chance to highlight each of our 13 local squads, because every one of them deserves recognition for grinding through the campaign.
BEVERLY
The Panthers (13-0) completed a perfect season with an impressive overtime win over Lowell Catholic (78-74) this past weekend. Sophomore Gabe Copeland (17.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 32 triples) went from an instant offense option off the bench last year to the team’s leading scorer and a reliable defender. Classmate Rook Landman manned the point beautifully in his first year as a starter, dishing out 6.2 assists per game, while junior Treston Abreu (10 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds) was able to stay healthy and contribute in a variety of ways. Junior Nick Braganca was also huge, particularly defensively and on the glass (a team-best 7.6 rpg).
Head coach Matt Karakoudas is now 63-17 in his four seasons at Beverly. With so much young talent on the roster, things should continue to trend upwards in the Garden City.
BISHOP FENWICK
The Crusaders were a balanced, well-oiled machine. They took perennial power St. Mary’s of Lynn to the brink in the Catholic Central League Cup and were able to finish over .500 despite some stiff competition.
Just how balanced were they? Max Grenert (15.4), Che Hanks (11.5), Jason Romans (10.9) and Mike Yentin (10.9) all averaged double figures scoring while the invaluable Alex Gonzalez was close behind at 9.1 ppg. On any given night any of the aforementioned players could go off, making it difficult for opposing teams to hone in on a single player. The junior Romans, in particular, put forth perhaps his best season thus far, chipping in with 7.1 rebounds and team highs in both assists (6.2) and steals (3.8) per contest.
DANVERS
Junior Jared Berry is the story here; the gifted guard led the area in scoring at 22.4 ppg. He did a terrific job getting into the seams of opposing defenses and attacking the paint, regularly dismantling double teams and traps with his dribbling abilities and athleticism. If Danvers had been able to play a full slate of games, Berry very well could’ve surpassed the 1,000 career point mark before even playing his senior year. As it stands, he sits at 808 career points — and all signs point to an increased per-game average in 2022.
ESSEX TECH
The youthful Hawks struggled to find the win column, but there were still plenty of positives. Senior and returning leading scorer Ian McBournie was a sniper from the outside, canning 30 triples and averaging a team-best 10.8 points. Shawn O’Keefe and Cael Dineen were monsters on the glass, averaging 10.7 and 9.4 rebounds, respectively. Fellow underclassmen David Canedo, Rudy de Jesus, Jack McBournie and P.J. Norton all displayed potential on the floor. It’s a squad that brings back nearly everyone next winter, too.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: had there been an MIAA tournament this winter, the Generals would’ve been a favorite in Division 3 North. Every time I watched them, I was so impressed with their unselfish play and overall depth. Stats don’t always tell the whole story, but when it comes to H-W’s star-studded starting lineup, it’s hard not to relish at the numbers.
Markus Nordin (13.7 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 5.9 apg, 14 threes), Ryan Hutchinson (19 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 21 threes), Carter Coffey (12.5 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 4.5 apg, 24 threes) and Ryan Monahan (13.3 ppg, 14.3 rpg, 1.9 apg) were all nightly double-double threats, with three out of the four possessing the ability to knock down outside shots. Of that group, just the junior Nordin will be back in the fold next year. With 11 seniors on the roster and a successful 11-2 campaign that culminated with a CAL Baker title and tournament crown it was certainly a team to remember for head coach Mike DiMarino.
IPSWICH
At 6-5, the Tigers finished above .500 for the first since 2008; that alone deserves a ton of credit. Head coach Alan Laroche had his team playing high energy, inspired team basketball; even in their losses, they were competitive. They’ll undoubtedly miss senior big man Nikhil Webb-Walker (10.6 ppg, 11.2 rpg) next season, but also have plenty of young talent to lean on. Sophomore Ray Cuevas blossomed into one of the best pure scorers and spot up shooters in the area, averaging 15.3 points and hitting 36 threes.
MARBLEHEAD
After a slow start, the Magicians (7-6) turned into one of the teams to beat in the NEC behind the stellar play of junior Hunter Fleming (13.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg., 15 threes). At 6-foot-6, Fleming was always a threat down low, but made defenses work even harder with his outside shooting ability and playmaking. Outside of him, it was a complete group effort for head coach Mike Giardi. The veteran bench boss often deployed 12-14 players in any given contest, using fresh legs to attempt to wear down opponents.
One intriguing stat to come out of this season? Magnus McCarthy hit 10 three-pointers on just 18 attempts. Expect him to become more involved offensively in 2021-22.
MASCONOMET
The Chieftains somewhat flew under the radar, finishing 7-5. Interim head coach Steve Heintz wound up being the perfect replacement for Brian Duplissee, who opted out of the year due to family health concerns. Masco didn’t boast any stars or standout individuals — Ben Dillon led in points at 8.7 per game while Spencer Butterworth was the leading rebounder at 5.9 a night — but were successful thanks to hard-nosed defense, good ball movement and a will to win.
PEABODY
Coach Thad Broughton’s bunch was one of the smaller teams in the area, but that didn’t stop them from being a problem on both ends of the floor. Senior Drew Lucas was the team’s unquestionable leader and playmaker (13.1 ppg., 8.8 rpg., 2.5 apg.) while regularly guarding the top opposing player. The Tanners (8-4) grinded defensively despite lacking size down low and were able to beat teams with their up-tempo pace, strong transition game and, at times, knockdown shooting.
SALEM
All the Witches did this season was win, win, win. They exceeded expectations, finishing 12-2 despite a number of player absences early on due to coronavirus. Jorge Guerrero was one of those players to miss extended time, only to return and nearly average a double-double (10.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg). Ethan Doyle, Jack Doyle, Guillermo Pimentel and Tommy Beauregard all played important roles, too, but it was senior Bobby Jellison who provided perhaps the most memorable moment on the hardwood this season. The sharpshooter drilled 12 threes in a win over Marblehead, finishing with a career-high 42 points and etching his name into the Salem High record books.
SALEM ACADEMY
This team was young, inexperienced and played a number of games outside of their conference against stiffer competition than they were normally used to. In doing so, it only made the Navigators better. Dexter Brown (11.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1 spg) and Jorbert Peralta (10.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 3.3 spg) formed a reliable duo at the top of the lineup, while a number of other underclassmen began to show their worth. It’s going to be interesting to see what this team looks like next season as their young guys continue to grow.
ST. JOHN’S PREP
The Eagles fell short of a Catholic Conference tournament title, losing to a scorching hot Malden Catholic team in the semis. But that didn’t take away from another successful campaign. WPI-bound senior Aidan Callahan will be greatly missed after turning in his best all-around campaign with averages of 14.2 points, 7.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals. He also shot a terrific 87.5 percent from the charity stripe, a place he found himself often. Callahan finished second in MVP voting in an extremely talented Catholic Conference.
Rollie Castineyra also continued to grow, bumping his scoring average up nearly four full points from 15.3 to 18.9 while dropping in 22 triples. He, too, was remarkable at the free throw line, canning 91 percent of those attempts.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last, but certainly not least, is the Big Blue. Unfortunately, this team was forced to sit out for two weeks in the middle of the season due to COVID-19 protocols, but prior to the break, they boasted one of the best records in the area. Still, Swampscott managed to finish the year at 6-3, getting contributions across the board from a number of talented players. What senior Cam O’Brien did to help his team perhaps shined brightest, as the gifted scorer took a back seat in that department and focused on making his team better around him. The burly guard averaged a team-best 10.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest, while serving as a pesky defender with 28 steals. Andrew Augustin was his usual self before missing the final few games due to injury; he posted averages of 15.2 points and 10 rebounds. Evan Roth also enjoyed his best campaign to date, pumping in a team-high 15.1 points.
It’s been another enjoyable winter covering high school hoops here on the North Shore. Here’s to hoping for a more normal season in 2022.
