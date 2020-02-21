Dalton plans to bring home state title for Salem High

Dozens of local wrestlers will look to make their mark on the mats this Saturday as the annual state high school wrestling championships get underway.
Proven grapplers like Danvers’ Max Leete will aim to defend their individual state titles, while Beverly High is hoping to ride its strong performances at both the NEC/CAL meet and Division 2 sectionals to the top of state status. At Masconomet, both Liam McAveney and Ian Darling hope to be the last ones standing in their respective weight classes as well, and St. John’s Prep will look to continue its magnificent season following last week’s Division 1 sectional crown. The list goes on.
But if there’s one North Shore athlete whose confidence heading into the big day is unmatched, it might just be Hamilton’s own Calvin Dalton.
Competing for Salem High due to the lack of a wrestling program at his own school, Hamilton-Wenham, Dalton has repeatedly turned heads with his impressive run at 120 pounds. The senior standout won the NEC/CAL meet after a competitive triumph over Darling, his good friend and training buddy, and followed that up with a repeat performance at last week’s Division 2 sectionals (Darling had to forfeit the finals due to an illness).
Now, he’s focused on bringing home a state crown for the Witches after finishing runner-up in last year’s competition.
“I have 100 percent confidence in myself,” said Dalton. “I’ve been practicing twice a day, waking up early in the morning and just giving this everything I have.
“I’m not overlooking anybody by any means, but I know I’m going to win.”
And why bet against him?
Dalton began wrestling in third grade under the tutelage of Danvers’ Mike Anderson, honing his skills before many of his future opponents even began thinking about the sport. By the time he got to high school, Dalton already had the necessary tools to make an immediate impact for his new squad.
The only problem was, the Generals didn’t have one.
“When I got to high school I was really the only wrestler in the entire school,” said Dalton. “I knew (Salem High athletic director Scott Connolly) through youth wrestling, and he was able to work it out so that I could wrestle for Salem.
“It’s a tough commute, but I totally love the team and I love wrestling,” added Dalton. “Salem is such a different atmosphere than Hamilton, so it’s really fun to be able to experience both.”
For a young and inexperienced Witches’ wrestling team that struggled to find the win column this season, Dalton has served as an irreplaceable leader as well. Going from competing against top-tier wrestlers during the offseason to teaching some of the basics to members of his school team is certainly an adjustment, but it’s one that he happily embraces.
“It’s a different experience, for sure. During the offseason I’m going against all experienced guys then I come here and some kids don’t know how to wrestle,” said Dalton. “But you can definitely see the progress these guys have made, even just in this season alone, and I’m glad to be a part of that.”
Confidence and drive? Check.
Experience and God-given talent? Check.
Leadership, maturity and humility? Check.
There’s no question Dalton possesses all the necessary qualities to fulfill his goal of being a state champion; the only thing left to do is go out there and grab it.
If that’s going to happen, he’ll likely have to top a star grappler in his own right, Hunter Adrian of Melrose.
“That’s going to be the best,” said Dalton. “There’s that one kid (Adrian) that everyone thinks is untouchable, so when I pull that off it’s going to be pretty awesome.”
You can catch Dalton and the rest of the Division 2 state field at Milton High School this Saturday. The Division 1 states will be held at Methuen High and Division 3 takes place at Wayland, both on the same day.
