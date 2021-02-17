IPSWICH — Nothing was stopping Riley Daly on this day.
Not the Manchester Essex girls basketball team, not the fact that her own team had just seven available players Wednesday, and not the end of her high school basketball career.
Daly, a senior captain for Ipswich High, had an outstanding all-around performance by scoring 21 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals, five assists and three blocked shots to power the Tigers past Manchester Essex, 47-26, in the Cape Ann League vs. Cancer playoff semifinals.
"I don't think we've ever come out as a strong as we did today. Usually we have to kick it in when the fourth quarter starts," said the 17-year-old Daly. "But we were missing two starters and four others off the bench, so we knew that we had to start fast today if at all possible. Thankfully, we did."
"Riley's at the forefront of everything we do," added Ipswich head coach Tolios. "There's a reason she's All-League and going to play Division 1 (lacrosse) in college (at the University of Connecticut). She never takes a day off, is always hustling, on the floor for loose balls, doing whatever it takes. You see that from your leader and, as a teammate, can't help but fall in line."
Visiting Manchester Essex took its only lead (6-4) four minutes in when captain Maddie Lai converted a layup. From there, the Tigers scored the next 19 points — nine straight to close out the opening stanza, then the first 10 of the second quarter before Lily Athanas converted a steal into a layup for the Hornets.
Ipswich's lead never shrank below 14 points after that.
"Riley had a great game; she hit a lot of big shots," said Manchester Essex head coach Lauren Dubois, whose team finished the season 5-6 (4-6 in CAL play). "Whatever we threw at Ipswich defensively, they adjusted.
"At the other end of the floor, they had a great defensive scheme and slowed us down with their trap; it was very effective. When we did get the ball over halfcourt, we got some good looks at the basket, but couldn't get them to convert."
Ipswich (5-5) will now meet Amesbury, a 59-32 winner over Hamilton-Wenham in the other semifinal, Thursday afternoon in Amesbury for the CAL Baker Division championship.
With some of the Tigers out sick (for non-COVID-19 reasons) and others on vacation, freshman Ella Stein was called up from the JV's for her first varsity game and responded in a big way. Entering the game off the bench in the first quarter, she proceeded to score on an inside move, converted an offensive putback and canned a 3-pointer before the quarter ended. She finished with an impressive 11 points and four rebounds.
"She had two days to practice with us and learn all the plays, then comes out and has the game of her life," said Daly, who will play Division 1 college lacrosse at UConn.
"She did beyond what we could have asked from Ella," added Tolios. "I'm looking forward to seeing what she can do the next three years."
Sophomore Carter King also had a strong all-around game for the winners, scoring 10 points while pulling down seven boards (3 offensive), dishing out two assists and making two steals.
"The girls really came out with the energy we needed to have," said Tolios. "Knowing we'd be shorthanded, the girls talked all week about starting fast and putting pressure on them. We figured with a short bench, 'Let's slow the pace down and trap them as soon as they inbounds the ball', and the girls did exactly as we asked."
Captains Athanas, whom Dubois called "one of the best defensive players I've ever seen, finished with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals for Manchester Essex while Lai added 7 points and 9 rebounds (including 4 offensive).
While technically not recognized as a state postseason contest in this pandemic-altered 2020-21 season, Daly said she was thrilled to get to participate in a 'playoff' game for the first time on the basketball court for Ipswich.
"I'd say it was a pretty good one," she said with a chuckle. "I think I'll remember this one for a while."
Ipswich 46, Manchester Essex 27
Doug Woodworth Court at Roundy Gymnasium, Ipswich
CAL Baker playoff semifinals
Manchester Essex: Lily Athanas 3-1-7, Emma Fitzgerald 1-0-2, Maddie Lai 2-3-7, Kendall Newton 0-0-0, Amelia Valade 0-0-0, Calista Lai 0-0-0, Paige Garlitz 0-0-0, Gianna Huet 2-1-5, Aliza Wilson 2-1-6. Totals 10-5-27.
Ipswich: Carter King 5-10-10, Maddy Richard 0-0-0, Alexa Eliopoulos 1-0-2, Riley Daly 7-2-21, Ava Horsman 1-0-2, Ella Stein 5-0-11. Totals 19-2-46.
Halftime: Ipswich, 25-8.
Three-pointers: ME, Lai, Wilson; I, Daly 5, Stein.
Records: I, 5-5; ME, 5-6.