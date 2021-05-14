DANVERS — Speed and power are a dangerous combination on the baseball field. When you put the two together the way St. John's Prep senior captain Pat D'Amico does, you get a hitter that's quickly becoming one of the most dangerous in the state.
A Seton Hall bound infielder from Lynnfield, D'Amico crushed a 2-run homer high into the sky and well onto the lacrosse fields at the Prep Friday, sparking his Eagles to a bounce back 7-3 win over visiting St. Mary's Lynn at Frates Diamond.
After being held to only two runs and few hits 24 hours earlier in their first loss of the spring, the Eagles (3-1) amassed 10 hits against a Spartan team that won the Division 2 state title in 2019 and is among the division's leading contenders this year. D'Amico's tape measure blast was the highlight of the day and fellow senior D.J. Pacheco also hit a solo blast.
"We put up a sign in the dugout that says failure isn't the opposite of success, it's a part of success," said Prep head coach Dan Letarte. "Bouncing back is a mentality and it was great to see us have the right approach today."
D'Amico's blast made it 5-0 Prep in the second inning. He opened the scoring in the first by showing off his speed, drawing a walk and swiping two bags before scoring on a passed ball. Gavin George and Payton Palladino had RBI singles in the second as the Eagles threatened to put the game away early.
The Spartans, though, came to play. Deniel Ortiz cleared the left field fence with a solo homer in the fourth and then knocked in another run in the fifth to make it a 5-3 ball game.
"Anytime you play St. Mary's you know you're in for a battle," Letarte said. "Those guys don't roll over. They come right at you for seven innings."
Cam Wodarski earned the save for St. John's, striking out four of the eight batters he faced over the final two innings. The win went to Pat Martin (five hits and four K's over four innings) and Pat Hosman grabbed a hold in the fifth.
Pacheco's solo bomb gave the Prep some breathing room at 6-3 in the fifth and D'Amcio collected his third RBI when he knocked in Palladino (triple) in the sixth. Nick Sollitro also triples for the Eagles with Eric Wing and Shane Williams hitting safely. Catcher Chris Dirks also reached all three times he strode to bat, scored and had one of his team's five steals.
Lucas Fritz had a pair of singles for St. Mary's while John Nowicki also singled and held the Eagles to six hits over 3 1/3 innings. Andrew Luciano threw well in relief and Avien Cabral triple in the opening inning.
Letarte and Spartan coach Derek Dana have a special relationship and coach together in the Angels travelling softball program. So when the Prep found out it would be able to play a couple of non-league games this spring, the Eagles coach knew who his first call had to be.
"When my dad died last year, the whole St. Mary's team send me a video with condolences," Letarte said. "It's a very important relationship, and they're a class program with a class staff. It goes way beyond anyting that happens between these lines."