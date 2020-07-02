It's a summer baseball season like no other amid the coronavirus pandemic -- unless you're the North Shore Navigators, whose season began Thursday night with a feeling of deja vu.
Marblehead's Beau Dana mowed down the side in the ninth in a scene staggeringly similar to last year as North Shore beat Nashua, 4-1, on the road.
North Shore's eight and final pitcher of the night struck out three to preserve the win, which was cemented when Sal Frelick slapped a 2-run single in the top of the second to put the visitors ahead for good.
Frelick finished the day with two hits and catcher Peter Burns also had a pair. North Shore grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first, Nashua tied it in the bottom half but pitchers Gavin Sullivan, Todd Trangale, Tom Chmielewski, Cedric Gillette, Griffin Green, Ricky Alexy, Jack Wallace and Dana combined to hold the hosts hitless over the final eight innings.