There was so much success on the high school baseball diamond in the 2010s that it’s impossible to say what defines the decade.
Baseball programs from six different schools in The Salem News coverage area played in a state final or semifinal between 2010 and 2019. Of the 12 MIAA teams, nine won at least 100 games and at least one league title; seven made the playoffs nine or more times and won at least 10 playoff games.
The players that defined the decade? Those we can choose.
From 166 players named Salem News all-stars in the decade, selecting a 25-man All-Decade roster was an unspeakably difficult task. There are future Hall of Famers, college studs and MLB draft picks that did not make it. Emphasis was placed on high school accomplishments and longevity rather than scouting reports or future success.
I’d take my chances with this team against any collection of talent from any region in New England.
STARTING LINEUP
INFIELD
Andrew Olszak, Danvers: Only repeat Salem News Baseball Player of the Year led Danvers to two straight state finals in 2014-15. The best defensive shortstop I’ve covered the last dozen years had 90-plus career hits, scored 90-plus runs and stole 80-plus bases. Also led the area in innings pitched two straight years, tying the Danvers High all-time wins record at 28 and being the pitcher of record an in absurd nine consecutive state playoff games. Went on to great success at Southern Maine and with the North Shore Navigators.
Jake Gustin, Peabody: Two-time Northeastern Conference MVP hit .529 as a senior in 2018, the best single-season average by any local player in the 2010s. Ridiculously disciplined left-handed hitter with incredible hands almost never whiffed. Bryant University starter had 102 career hits, nine career homers and a .416 four-year varsity average.
Spencer Brown, Beverly: Violent slugger certainly had the hardest exit velocity of anyone this decade and won two NEC MVP’s while leading Beverly to its only state final in 2018. Junior college All-American and L.A. Angels prospect had 75 career RBI, hit .440 with a 1.368 OPS as a senior and was also tremendous power pitcher with 93 K’s that season.
Elias Varinos, Masconomet: Silky smooth in all facets while starting at eight different positions over 90-game career that yielded two Cape Ann League MVP awards. His 106 career hits are a Masconomet record, with a .377 career average and two seasons North of .400. Four-year starter at Tufts had high school totals of 73 steals, 79 runs and 45 RBI.
OUTFIELD
Alex Toomey, Beverly: Named NEC MVP in 2013, a season in which the league had two future professional pitchers. Hit .431 that year with 31 RBI and five homers while being one of the most clutch run-producers of the era. Played multiple positions and had a career mound record of 10-3. Went on to great career at Salem State.
Frank DiOrio, St. John’s Prep: Powerful slugger earns nod for consistency, posting back-to-back 30-hit, 20-RBI, 20-run seasons while helping Eagles reach two Super 8 finals. OPS as senior for UMass Amherst player from Beverly was 1.157 with seven homers and insane .706 slugging. Dominant playoff performer.
Keith Leavitt, St. John’s Prep: Rare four-year starter for the Eagles had 18 career homers, one of the decade’s highest totals. Excellent baserunner from Manchester also starred defensively and could play either corner of the outfield. Hit .423 as a senior and went onto strong showings at Penn State and Eckerd.
CATCHER
Ryan January, Swampscott: Given how often he was intentionally walked, January was probably the NEC’s most feared hitter of the decade. Two-time NEC all-star had 12 career homers, 50 RBI and .446 average. Drew 36 walks with .646 on-base in 2015 while being chosen third-team All-America. Junior college stud is now in Arizona Diamondbacks system.
STARTING PITCHER
Pat Ruotolo, Peabody: The most explosive fastball of any North Shore pitcher this decade struck out 356 batters from 2010-13 while winning 20 games. The 2012 NEC MVP had three no-hitters his junior year, an ERA of 0.70 in 2012-13 and had more than a dozen career shutouts. Dominant closer at UConn is now in San Francisco Giants system.
DESIGNATED HITTER
Brandon Bingel, St. John’s Prep: The first Eagle ever named Catholic Conference MVP twice has to be in our starting lineup and could realistically play infield as well. His 9-0 senior season was absurdly dominant. He had seven career homers, drove in 40-plus runs, made just two errors in his final two seasons, and after standout career at Bryant played professionally in Pirates system with a single-A all-star nod.
PITCHING STAFF
Brandon Hyde, Danvers: Collected 28 career wins while being North Shore innings king in 2013-14 with 150 combined frames. Had two playoff shutouts in ‘13 and 0.72 ERA in ‘14.
Austen Michel, Hamilton-Wenham: Pinpoint control with 176 strikeouts versus only 10 walks between 2014-15 combined. Tossed state tournament no-hitter against Pentucket. Went on to standout career at Dartmouth College.
Joe Klingensmith, Masconomet: The 2014 Salem News and CAL MVP went 10-0 while helping Chieftains win Divisoin 2 state title with 0.85 ERA combined for 2013-14 and 136 Ks. Also slugged .675 between junior and senior years.
David Hunter, Masconomet: Powerful right-hander had over 150 career strikeouts and 18 career wins. Had .442 average and 31 RBI as senior in 2018; CAL co-MVP.
Justin Foley, St. John’s Prep: Catholic Conference MVP had one of the best seasons ever by an Eagle in 2015. Went 11-0 with 0.93 ERA against state’s toughest schedule while beating Super 8 champ Braintree and throwing first Super 8 no-hitter ever.
Speros Varinos, Masconomet: 2013 CAL MVP had 10 wins and 99 Ks while leading Chieftains to state final. Had great career at Tufts and with North Shore Navigators.
INFIELDERS
Tyler MacGregor, St. John’s Prep: 2017 Salem News MVP had seven career HRs, career slugging of .550, OPS over 1.000 and 61 hits between junior and senior seasons. Now playing at Columbia.
Jackson Leete, Essex Tech: One of only three area players with a .500 season by batting .523 as a senior in 2017. Hit .440 for Hawks in his career and could’ve been MVP at any school.
Ryan Graciale, Swampscott: His 81 career RBI and 13 HRs are among the decade’s leaders. Vicious slugger had .393 career average, .560 on-base as senior in ‘19 and now plays at Salve Regina.
David Ruggiero, Bishop Fenwick: The 2011 Salem News MVP hit .456 and played nearly flawless defense. Went on to All-New England career at Worcester State.
Trevor Massey, Swampscott: 2012 NEC South MVP hit .515 that junior year and followed it up with .440 senior campaign. Excellent strikeout pitcher threw at Boston College.
OUTFIELDERS
Bobby Losanno, Peabody: Three-time NEC all-star was top base stealer and defensive star while hitting over .450 twice. Had great career at Merrimack.
A.J. Couto, Danvers: Had 38 hits as a senior in 2013 and posted seasons of .446 and .487 as a junior and senior, respectively. Outstanding defender.
James McCarthy, Marblehead: One of the best baserunners and defensive players of the era excelled at spacious Seaside Park. Hit .424 as a senior.
CATCHER
Keegan O’Connor, Bishop Fenwick: Absurd single-season record of 45 hits as 2019 Salem News MVP wound up hitting .489. In two years at Fenwick, had 51 RBI and 79 hits; beginning career at Quinnipiac next year.
COACHES
Manager: Roger Day: The best to ever do it repeats as All-Decade coach from the 2000s. In the 2010s he led North Shore with 164 wins, 18 playoff wins and eight league titles.
Staff: Dave Wilbur, Beverly; T.J. Baril, Masconomet/Swampscott; Mark Bettencourt, Peabody.
