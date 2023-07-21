Mother Nature has struck again.
As the Danvers American (1-1) and Swampscott (0-2) Little League All-Star teams took the field Friday evening for a pivotal Section 4 tilt, the sky was as dark and ominous as can be. Less than an hour later, a flash of lightning forced a 30-minute delay and en ensuing downpour ultimately halted things all together.
Danvers American held a 6-1 advantage in the top of the third inning when the game was paused, with the two teams set to resume play Saturday morning at 11 a.m. back at Andover's Deyermond Field. The originally scheduled 7 p.m. game between Andover (1-1) and Reading (2-0) will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Danvers scored all six of its runs in the bottom half of the first. Gavin Sinclair and Mikey O'Flynn got things going with singles before Ryder McGonagle sent them both home with a hard hit triple to right center. Jacob McKenna then knocked in McGonagle with a single of his own, Brendan Hawke connected for a sacrifice ground out, Wesley Medeiros (walk) scored on a passed ball and Logan Boyle drew a bases loaded walk for the sixth and final run.
Swampscott got one run back in the top of the third on a bases loaded RBI walk from Gavin Cerrutti (scoring Connor Mohan). The Big Blue were still at the plate with two down when the game was suspended. Jacob McKenna was pitching will for Danvers before the stoppage.