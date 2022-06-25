Little League all-star baseball is back.
Beginning Monday, District 15 pool play will commence on the North Shore and a pair of Danvers squads are eager to get things started. Both Danvers American and Danvers National will compete along with teams from Middleton, Topsfield and Amesbury in Pool 1 of the two-sided bracket.
After practicing for the last two weeks, the 12-year-old Oniontown sluggers are ready to put their bats and gloves to the test.
"They're itching to get going because they're tired of listening to me for two hours, five days a week," joked Danvers American manager Chris Dembowski.
The Americans will open pool play against Amesbury Monday at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester (7:30 p.m.). The squad appears to be well balanced throughout the lineup, with defense and pitching perhaps its biggest strength.
Mason Blanchette is slated to be the team's top hurler while handling the cleanup spot at the plate.
"His control can be spot on. Mason has an awesome offspeed pitch, and even his fastball when it's on is sometimes unhittable," Dembowski said of his ace.
Dembowski's son Connor will also see plenty of time on the mound while serving as the team's No. 2 hitter.
"I'd like to think our pitching is pretty good," added Dembowski. "Our defense when they all show up is (very) good, too. We're definitely more of a defensive team than a power team."
That being said, Danvers American is still capable of putting the bat on the ball with regularity. Blake Wilichoski boasts incredible speed and will occupy the leadoff hitter spot, with Max Brown hitting third and Adrian Mora rounding out the top five.
Other players to watch include Campbell Brown (LF/3B), Connor Chagnon (RF), Drew Gallucci (CF/C), John "Coconut" McEnaney (2B), Kaiden Keefe (LF), Braylan Ford (RF) and Logan Boyle (3B/P). Rounding out the coaching staff, Dembowski will be assisted by Caleb Blanchette and Tom McEnaney.
Crosstown rival Danvers National will open their hopeful run against Middleton, also taking place on Monday in Gloucester (5:30 p.m.). Manager Mike Hanlon's squad is deep and boasts plenty of skill throughout the lineup.
"We look like we have a good roster. We have a lot of talent; we just have to find where everyone plays best and get them into the right spot," said Hanlon.
Defensively, Danvers National will have plenty of options on the mound. Brayden Lawrence, Wes Maylor, Nick Ferraro and Oliver Roy are all candidates to serve as regular starters.
But perhaps the Nats' best asset is their infield defense. Chase Hanlon, Leland Pagan, Andrew Morse and the four aforementioned pitchers will likely all see time at one infield slot or the other.
Of course you need to record hits to generate runs, and National is more than capable of getting that done, too.
"We have both power and contact (hitters)," said Hanlon. "Definitely a few power hitters, but we can do it all. These guys can bunt to get on, they can get base hits, and hopefully we can get some power hits out of some of those guys, too. We have at least three guys that have homered already this season."
Like their American counterparts, Danvers National has already competed in a few scrimmages. They're coming off a 4-3 win over a strong Peabody West squad, played Hamilton-Wenham on Friday night, and had a scheduled scrimmage with Saugus on Saturday.
Hanlon and his coaching staff (Dave Gotts and Anthony Ferraro) believe it's going to be a very competitive District 15 battle, with all five teams in their pool posing as serious threats.
"From what I know, I think they're all pretty evenly powerful teams," said Hanlon. "There's no team that really stands out over another. Every team is going to give us good competition in the pool."