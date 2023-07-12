BEVERLY — Patience and pitching were the names of the game for the Danvers American Little League all-stars Tuesday night.
It was a formula that worked perfectly.
The Americans rallied from a two-run deficit by scoring five runs over the final two innings and got a strong pitching performance from Gavin Sinclair to take down Hamilton-Wenham, 5-2, in the winner’s bracket final at Harry Ball Field.
Sinclair, who worked 5 2/3 innings before reaching the maximum 85-pitch count, allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in a dominant performance. Combining a high, hard fastball with a biting off-speed pitch, he seemingly got stronger as the game went on, fanning six of the final eight batters he faced.
Mikey O’Flynn came in from right field to earn the last out, a foul pop out.
Danvers American now advances to Friday night’s title game back at Harry Ball Field (6 p.m.). One more win will give them the District 15 banner and a trip to the state sectionals next week in Andover.
The Amerks will face the winner of Wednesday’s loser’s bracket final between Hamilton-Wenham and Gloucester; the team that emerges from that clash would need to beat Danvers American twice to claim the crown.
Down 2-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning against Hamilton-Wenham starter Will Hermsen (6 H, 5 K), Danvers American put two runners on with one out, courtesy of singles from Evan Goldberg and Raymond McCarthy. Joe Trunfio’s infield grounder was mishandled, allowing both runners to score and tie the game.
With two out, Logan Boyle — the 12th and final batter in the Danvers lineup — reached on an infield single to third, setting the stage for Brendan Hawke. The Americans’ leadoff hitter slapped an opposite field single to right, bringing home the go-ahead run.
The Oniontowners added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth when O’Flynn and Jacob McKenna led off the frame with walks and both came around to score, with Wesley Medeiros bringing home one run with an RBI single.
Hamilton-Wenham had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Zach Stein, who had doubled to left-center leading off the frame, crossed home plate on a wild pitch.
The Generals doubled their lead in the fourth without the benefit of a hit. Gabe Tschudy reached on a fielder’s choice, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on an infield error, and scored on Colin McCaughey’s run-producing groundout.
