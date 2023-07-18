Following successful title runs in their respective District tournaments, the Danvers American and Swampscott Little League All-Star teams now find themselves in the mix for a Section 4 championship.
The two local powers will collide with Reading and Andover beginning Wednesday evening at Deyermond Field in Andover. It’s anybody’s tournament to take, with the lone winner advancing to the state Final Four in Oxford (July 27-30) as the journey to Williamsport rolls on.
Here’s a quick look at what to expect from each of the local squads.
DANVERS AMERICAN Manager: Kevin McCarthy
District 15 record: 7-0 (beat Gloucester, 7-4, in championship)
First game: Wednesday vs. Andover at Deyermond Field, Andover (7 p.m.)
Game 1 projected starting pitcher: Jacob McKenna OR Gavin Sinclair
Synopsis: Danvers skated through Districts in impressive fashion, going unbeaten while putting the clamps down defensively behind their two aces Jacob McKenna and Gavin Sinclair. Both pitchers had some tremendous outings and will look to continue to carry the load on the mound moving forward.
“I feel good about us defensively,” said coach Kevin McCarthy. “(Catcher Raymond McCarthy) threw out a couple runners trying to steal, our outfielders made some great catches, and Gavin Sinclair and Max Burke shored things up for us (in Districts). It’s tough not to call out our pitching duo of Jacob and Gavin, too, (but) the defense has really been a strong suit for our team overall.”
Offensively, Ryder McGonagle, Wesley Medeiros, Mikey O’Flynn, Brady Swanton, Evan Goldberg and McKenna have all come up with some big timely hits, and as a whole, the entire lineup has produced when it mattered most. It also helps that Danvers has some familiarity with the competition; they played both Reading and Andover in the 10 and 11-year-old all-star tournaments.
“We know them well and they have some really great players, but we feel like we match up well against them and the boys are confident that we do have a chance,” said McCarthy. “They’ve beaten us in the past couple of years but we see this as an opportunity to amend what’s happened in the past.”
SWAMPSCOTT Manager: Dave Paster
District 15 record: 4-0 (beat Peabody West, 1-0, in championship)
First game: Wednesday vs. Reading at Deyermond Field, Andover (5 p.m.)
Game 1 projected starting pitcher: Michael Hall
Synopsis: Much like Danvers American, the Big Blue were wildly impressive defensively in their unbeaten District 16 run — a part of the game that always seems to weigh heavily in Little League. Starting pitcher Michael Hall, who has shined all summer both on the mound and at the plate, allowed just one hit in a championship clinching performance against Peabody West. The infield behind him was nails, making play after play on hard hit ground balls while rarely making a mistake. Shortstop Elias Delacruz has been a standout in the field, as has first basemen Gavin Cerrutti.
Swampscott feels it’s battle tested, having gone against some stiff competition, including beating a talented Peabody West squad twice in districts.
“This team has competed; we didn’t get any easy games in the districts,” said manager Dave Paster. “We started with Peabody, then we played Lynnfield and then Peabody West and Peabody West again. So there were no cake walks. Each of those games was very difficult.”
Outside of Hall, both Beckett Brown and Jaden Oriakhi have strung together some terrific outings on the mound. Offensively, Nichols has done a great job getting on base to lead off the order, with Hall, Cerrutti, Delacruz, Johan Standel and catcher Jake Paster doing some damage as well.
It’s been a while since Swampscott made it all the way to sectionals (2016 to be exact), and the squad is undoubtedly eager to get things started Wednesday night.
