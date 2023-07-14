BEVERLY — Pitching, hitting and defense. The three fundamentals for winning baseball were all showcased by the Danvers American Little League all-stars Friday night at Harry Ball Field.
Because of that, the Americans are now District 15 champions.
Staff ace Jacob McKenna came within one out of a complete game victory, got some stellar defense behind him, and was part of an offensive attack that delivered key hits in big moments in a 7-4 title-clinching win over Gloucester.
It marked Danvers American's second district crown in three years.
"The core of this team has been together since they were eight years old, and each year they've won the equivalent of a district title," said Danvers American manager Kevin McCarthy as his team posed for group photos after their win. "So you never go into a tournament assuming you'll win, but this group certainly makes me feel confident as a coach."
After going a perfect 7-0 to win the district, Danvers American will now join District 16 champion Swampscott, as well as the titlists from District 13 and District 14, in the Section 4 Williamsport all-star tournament next week in Andover. The winner of that will advance to the state's Final Four in Oxford July 27-30.
Seven of Danvers American's nine hits went for extra bases, and five of their seven runs crossed home plate when there were two out.
On the mound McKenna allowed four hits in the first two innings, then didn't give up another. He walked three, hit one batter and struck out six. Catcher Raymond McCarthy also cut down two Gloucester runners trying to steal second base, including one in the top of the sixth.
"Their guy pitched great," said Gloucester manager John Nicastro. "Sometimes pitchers struggle in the first inning or two, then settle down and take care of business. He controlled his emotions in those middle innings, bore down and got big outs."
McKenna did some damage at the plate, too, cranking a two-run homer over the fence in center field in the bottom of the first to put his team ahead, 2-1. (Mikey O'Flynn had doubled down the left field line in the prior at-bat).
"McKenna was a monster on the mound. And he really helped himself with that homer," McCarthy noted.
Gloucester rallied in the top of the second with three runs to take a 4-2 lead. Connor Hill and Billy Bellissimo walked and Nick Aiello had an infield single to load the bases. After a force out and a strikeout, Andrew Leaman's sharp single to right brought home two runs, and Aiello also scored during a throwing error during the relay attempt.
Undeterred, Danvers American tied it up in the bottom of the frame. Brady Swanton doubled to right-center and came home on Evan Goldberg's RBI double to left. Goldberg (who doubled in both of his at-bats) then advanced to third on a wild pitch and crossed home on McCarthy's one-out single to center.
The Americans took the lead for good in the third inning after Ryder McGonagle drew a two-out walk and came home when O'Flynn drilled a double off the top of the fence in right (taking third on the throw home). After McKenna was intentionally walked, O'Flynn scampered home on a wild pitch for a 6-4 lead.
Danvers added an insurance run in the fifth when Joe Trunfio doubled to center and scored on Max Burke's sacrifice fly to right.
"Both teams made some big plays," said Nicastro. "Danvers just made a couple more defensive plays and had a couple more big hits."
Gloucester made things interesting in its final at-bat. After McKenna retired the first two hitters but reached his pitch limit, Bryce Albano singled, Luca Aberle walked and Ben Bellissimo earned an intentional pass to load the bases. But reliever Wesley Medeiros, Danvers' third pitcher, came on to nail down the final out.
Albano started on the mound for Gloucester and threw hard, but Danvers American drove up his pitch count (78) and he was removed after three innings. Billy Belissimo came on in relief and pitched the final two innings.
Center fielder Logan Boyle had the defensive play of the game for Danvers American, diving to his left to make a one-handed catch off a Matteo Numerosi blast to lead off the fourth inning.
"This team 1-through-12 all know their roles, they play for each other, and they're not worried about individual stuff," said McCarthy. "It's really an amazing team to coach.
"We faced some great teams in this district like Hamilton-Wenham and Gloucester, and ultimately that sets us up to be ready for the competition we'll beface at sectionals," McCarthy added. "We've played teams like Reading and Andover at the 10- and 11-year-old level and had some heartbreaking losses, but we'll be ready for them."