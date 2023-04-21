DANVERS — Going 0-for the school vacation week is a tough proposition for any baseball team, but that was the situation facing both Peabody and Danvers entering Friday morning's Northeastern Conference tilt.
A combination of stout pitching from senior Evan Currie and some early timely hits were enough to get the Falcons back in the win column with a brisk 7-4 decision at Twi Field.
It would've been understandable if first-year Danvers coach Matt Mello looked out of the dugout and felt like he was playing against himself. The vast majority of Peabody's starters played for him on the Tanner junior varsity in either 2021 or 2022. Though it went unsaid, his Falcons were determined to get their new coach a win his first time facing his alma mater where he coached for 15 years.
"I think they could sense it. They could feel my mannerisms were a little different, that this one meant a little more," said Mello, his team now 4-4 overall and 4-2 in NEC action. "They wanted it for me and I really appreciate that."
An aggressive early approach allowed Danvers to take control. In the opening inning Steve Reardon doubled, Mike Moroney singled and Aris Xerras beat out an infield single for an RBI as the hosts jumped ahead 1-0. Only a nifty 1-2-3 double play turned by Peabody starting pitcher Mike Petro to end the inning limited the damage.
That was the story of the day for Petro, who battled through five innings and only one strikeout. He was around the strike zone, issued only two freebies but had some tough luck on balls that found grass with runners on base.
"Mike competed," said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt, his club now 3-4. "He threw strikes and he gave the defense the opportunity to make a few more plays than we did."
All four times through the lineup, the top of Danvers' order produced. Tyler O'Neill (2-for-4), Moroney (2-for-4, RBI) and Xerras (3-for-3, 3 RBI) strung hits together with an RBI from Currie to make it 4-0 after three. Xerras came up with an RBI triple and scored on an error for a 6-0 lead after five.
Danvers could've had even more if not for a couple of beautiful sliding catcher in center from Peabody captain Sam Oliveri.
"Sammy was phenomenal in the outfield and he knows how I feel about him," said Mello, who was very happy with his Falcons' approach offensively.
"We didn't have any wasted outs and we were very consistent with getting on base. We made an effort to really focus on our early at-bats and that paid off."
Currie had forced the Tanners to strand runners in scoring position in the second and fourth. They finally broke through in the sixth: Petro led off with a single, Reymi Andino had his third hit of the day for an RBI and Jariel Tolentino got his second to load the bases.
Noah Crocker followed with a sinlge, Josh Sigmun knocked one home on a fielder's choice and captain Ryan Brunet stroked a 2-run single to give the Tanners life at 6-4.
"We finally broke through in that big inning," said Bettencourt. "But we've got to have more than one inning like that in a game."
An error in the bottom half led to a sacrifice fly by Reardon that padded Danvers' lead. Currie then put away the top of Peabody's order in succession on nine pitchers to polish off a complete game victory (allowing eight hits with seven strikeouts and most importantly no walks).
"The game plan was to attack the strike zone early. Make them swing, don't give them any free bases," said Mello. "I know Coach Betts loves to get things going with guys on base, so the goal was to try and get ahead by one or two outs before anyone got on. We did a really good job with that."
Remy Guerrero threw an inning of relief for Peabody while Crocker had two hits and Andino was 3-for-3.
For Danvers, Reardon scored three times with a stolen bases and Ty McCullough scored with one swipe.