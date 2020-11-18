There was no doubt that teams in the Northeastern Conference couldn't stop Danvers High's girls soccer dynamo Arianna Bezanson this fall. Based on votes from around the state, there aren't many teams in New England, or maybe in the country, that could've stopped her either.
Bezanson was one of three players from Massachusetts to earn All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches Association after leading the North Shore with 22 goals and helping Danvers to a perfect 11-0 record. Nominees were submitted to the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association, which chose all-stars, an All-State team and candidates for All-New England and All-American honors.
"It's an incredible achievement," said Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion. "Arianna had a fantastic season. She has such a high skill level, a great soccer IQ, she's a great athlete ... we're very lucky that we have her for one more year."
A future Colgate University player, Bezanson can play forward or mid and has now recorded three straight 20-goal seasons in high school. She was named first team All-State and All-New England in addition to the All-America nod, only the second ever earned by a Danvers High girls soccer player (joining Corey Persson in 2009).
From the NEC, Danvers senior captain and defensive stopper Livvi Anderson also picked up first-team All-State honors. Masconomet senior striker Morgan Bovardi and Beverly goalkeeper Sydney Anderson also garnered first team All-State spots while Hamilton-Wenham's ace defender Jackie Chapdelaine and Bishop Fenwick's incredible midfielder Bella DelVecchio were also cited with All-State distinction.
Those that earned "first team" All-Eastern Mass. distinction were Peabody's Aja Alimonti, Danvers' Riley DiGilio and Masconomet's Allie Vailancourt from the NEC and Hamilton-Wenham's Claire Nistl.
Earning "second team" Eastern Mass. all-star nods were Masco's Elena Lindonen and Ali Karafotias, Marblehead's Anna Rigby, Swampscott's Sophie DiGrande and Maddie Hudson and Beverly's Kayleigh Crowell and Lia Whitehair. Ipswich's Carter King and Fenwick's Ella Morgan were also voted all-stars.