The Blue and White Club of Danvers' annual Hall of Fame ceremony and festivities is being moved back to the fall of 2022.
In a relase, the Blue and White Club announced, "Due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 ceremony was postponed. While our intention was to re-schedule to coincide with this year’s Thanksgiving week, we are unable to do so due to the current mask mandate throughout the town of Danvers (schools and government facilities). We will resume ceremony as soon as reasonably possible.
"Thank you to all that continue to submit candidate applications as we build for future celebrations."
The Blue and White Hall of Fame ceremony is usually held the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, with the inductees also honored at Danvers High's annual Thanksgiving football game against rival Gloucester.