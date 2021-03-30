DANVERS — When it was decided that the 2020 winter track season would be held outdoors during the makeshift 'Fall 2' campaign, there were certainly concerns as to how that would work with the unpredictable New England weather. But so far local track squads have been blessed by Mother Nature this March, making for an exciting and stress-free transition to outdoor competition.
On Tuesday afternoon at Danvers High, that reality was on full display as the Falcons battled rival Beverly on a sunny and warm, albeit quite breezy, afternoon. The end result saw Danvers boys prevail, 52-34, while Beverly came out on top on the girls side, 65-21.
"It's just good to have the kids doing something and getting out and competing," said Beverly girls track coach Dave Jellerson. "It's been positive all the way around."
While the surprisingly nice weather and overall fluidity of the season has undoubtedly made life easier for local teams, earning a victory only makes things that much better.
For the boys, it was another extremely competitive meet between the two rivals. It came down to the final two events as Danvers captured the high jump and the 4x400 relay to come out on top.
Winners for Danvers (now 3-0) included Ryan McHale in the hurdles with a personal best time of 8.4 seconds, Jacob Reardon in the 55 dash, Will Sheehan in the 600, Luke Llewellyn in the 1,000 and TJ Glowik in the mile. Reardon and Freddie Poussard tied for best leap in the high jump, while the 4x400 relay team of Reardon, Alex Cotter, Sheehan and Llewellyn crossing the finish line first.
"Since I've been here we've faced Beverly four times, and I think every single time it's come down to the last two events," said Danvers boys coach Tom Walsh. "Our guys get excited to face them because it's such a close meet and they're friends with a lot of guys on the team.
"It's always good to get a win; the makeup of the teams is a little different with football going on now and both teams are down throwers and sprinters, but it's kind of equaled out."
Walsh highlighted the performance of Reardon, who wound up being a triple-winner on the afternoon, as well as Adam Skinner, who earned his first varsity point in the shot put and which undoubtedly aided the team victory.
As for Beverly, head coach Sean Dunleavy was equally pleased with his team's effort. The Panthers had three winners — Trevor Gilligan in the 300, Liam Ouellette in the 2-mile and Nick Fox in the shot put — while Dillon Erwin secured a second place finish in the 55 dash. Ouellette in particular turned in a praiseworthy performance, finishing in 10:06 in the 2-mile despite the windy conditions.
"He's a newcomer for us and really stood out today," said coach Sean Dunleavy. "To run a 10:06 in windy conditions like that, that's a pretty good time. It was his first time running the 2-mile this season, so we're really happy with his performance.
"Danvers and Beverly have always matched up really well," he added. "It's always an exciting meet and that's historic, really; it goes back years."
Moving over to the girls side, Beverly (now 2-1) had a number of impressive outings. There were seven winners in total for the Panthers as McKenzie Gilligan won both the hurdles (9.2) and high jump (4-6), Ceirra Merritt won the dash (7.6), Jenna Schweizer the 300 (47.0), Emily Young the 1,000 (3:35.5), Mia Kasperowicz the 2-mile (12:43) and Heidi Eberhardt the mile (5:37). The 4x400 relay squad of Eberhardt, Merritt, Katie Burgess and Schweizer also finished in first place.
"I think our seniors really led the way, as they have all season," said Jellerson. "They've been outstanding.
"It was a tough day with the heavy wins, but I thought we performed very well."
For a younger, more inexperienced Danvers squad, Haley Murphy shined as a winner in the 600 (1:46.4) while Cali Abbatessa came out on top in the shot put (26-1). The Falcons also got second place finishes from Mikayla Shaffaval in the 300, Katie Walfield in the 1,000 and Emma Eagan in the 2-mile, as well as third places from Courtney HInchion in the mile and Eli Anderson in the 600.
Walfield's time in particular was a PR by eight seconds, while Eagan's time of 12:58 in the 2-mile was a lifetime PR.
"Most of the girls on the roster have never run track," said Danvers' girls coach Jeff Bartlett. "We have a lot of girls from lacrosse who usually play basketball or hockey, so they know how to compete and train; it's just a matter of doing it in track.
"We're making improvements every week, even if it isn't quite clear in the result sheet. It's a wonderful group, probably overall the nicest and most coachable group that we've had since I've been here."