DANVERS — Neither the Danvers nor Bishop Fenwick boys hoop team got off to a particularly pretty start in Wednesday’s out of conference clash.
The effort was there for both sides from the jump, but the execution lacked in the early goings. It made for an intriguingly tight matchup, one that called for one of the two squads to make a push and separate themselves.
That team was Danvers, as the hosts used a quick third quarter spurt to erase a halftime deficit and ultimately run away from the Crusaders for a 54-43 triumph. Deryn Lanphere continued his strong play in the win, finishing with a game-high 19 points to go with 14 rebounds and four assists.
“I think in the second half they just implemented the game plan instead of knowing the game plan (from the start),” said Falcons’ head coach Chris Timson. “That was the big difference between the first and second half. But a win’s a win, you take it how it is. I thought the kids fought hard, played hard, and that’s one thing we never have to worry about.”
Rather than succumbing to the sloppy start, Bishop Fenwick actually gained some momentum over the first two quarters to take a 26-20 lead into the break.
Junior guard James Meklis was the catalyst, dropping in 16 of his team-high 18 points before recess including four triples. Meklis doesn’t need much space to let loose from beyond the arc and Danvers may have given him just a bit too much room to operate over those first two frames.
“The disappointing thing is we talked about the Meklis kid before the game and then we allow him to come out and have 16 first half points; that was the difference right there,” admitted Timson.
The second half was a different story, however.
Johnny DiTomaso (9 points, 3 steals, 1 block) was tasked with guarding the Crusaders’ sharpshooter and came out after intermission with a higher drive defensively. He made things difficult for Meklis on every possession, even leaking out for consecutive fast break layups off steals to increase the Falcons’ lead to 42-20 early in the fourth quarter.
DiTomaso’s defense coupled with Lanphere’s offensive aggression (he made eight free throws) allowed Danvers to pull away late.
“First half (DiTimaso) was a little out of sorts but second half he figured out how to play (Meklis),” said Timson. “We told him just stay right up in his jersey and that’s all he did. So I thought he had a great effort and had a couple easy transition layups which sparked us and got a little bit of life in us.”
Fenwick’s Brady Jenkins responded to the Falcons’ mini run by swiping a pair of steals and subsequent layups to make it a 47-40 game with just 1:25 to play. But a Danvers timeout allowed them to settle back in and cruise to the finish line from there.
No individual outside Lanphere and Meklis reached double figures on Wednesday as the scoring was well balanced for both teams. It was a good battle between two programs that are still trying to find an identity as we head towards the middle of the season.
“I’m happy with the kids; their efforts there every single day,” said Timson. “We just have to improve and we have to win games that we should win. Tonight was one of those winnable games and I’m glad we came out on top.”
Danvers 54, Bishop Fenwick 43
at Danvers High School
Danvers (2-3): Jacob Wescott 1-3-5, Jonathan DiTomaso 3-3-9, Deryn Lanphere 5-8-19, Luke Metivier 1-0-2, Quinton Shairs 3-2-9, Travis Voisine 1-0-2, Aris Xerras 4-0-8. Totals: 18-16-54
Bishop Fenwick (1-7): James Meklis 7-0-18, Ben Zaniboni 0-3-3, Nate Allder 4-0-9, Kurtis Bruch 2-1-5, Brady Jenkins 2-0-5, John Kennedy 1-1-3. Totals: 16-5-43.
Halftime: 26-20, Bishop Fenwick
3-pointers: D — Lanphere 2, Shairs; BF — Meklis 4, Allder, Jenkins.
