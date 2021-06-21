DANVERS — It was too much Dubiel for the Danvers boys lacrosse team Monday afternoon.
Wakefield’s Jake Dubiel scored six times and teammate Max Dimella potted four goals leading the Warriors past Danvers, 14-6, in a Division 2 North quarterfinal contest at Morse Field.
Wakefield came in as the No. 5 seed in the sectional, a few percentage points behind the fourth seeded Falcons. The Warriors blitzed the hosts with 11 goals in the second half, notching seven in the third quarter alone.
“They took it to us in the second half," said Danvers co-coach Jonathan Zalucki. whose team finished up at 11-4. "They’re a talented team and we wore down a little bit as the game wore on. We gave up some late goals because we turned the ball over, and that hurts.”
Things got off to a good start for the Falcons, however. Jack Murphy scored the first goal of the game with 9:31 left in the first quarter. Dimella and Dubiel then picked up their first goals of the game, putting the guests up 2-1 at the end of one quarter.
Nick Tavares tied things up for the Falcons early in the second, but Max Brennan scored for Wakefield late in the second, putting the visitors up 3-2 at halftime.
Dubiel and DiMella hit the net early to send Wakefield ahead 6-2 to start the third. Less then a minute after Dubiel scored, Falcon Colby Dunham made it a 6-3 game. Thirty seconds later, Brennan scored again.
Christian Harvey got one back for the Falcons, taking a pass from Jack Murphy and whipping it by Wakefield goalie Kaiden Johnson, getting the score to 7-4.
Danvers got a couple back before the end of the third as Nick Tavares sett up Christian Harvey, and Colby Dunham got a helper on a goal by Christian Burke. But the Warriors got three of their own, for a 10-goal advantage at the end of three.
Wakefield really tightened up on D in the final quarter and added four goals in the fourth while keeping Danvers off the board, for the 14-6 final.
Wakefield coach Tim Johnson felt his team was up to the challenge Monday, playing well on offense and defense, especially in the second half.
“We saw the matchups in the first half and changed things up in the second half. The guys were patient on offense, and we really clamped down on defense,” Johnson said. “We stopped letting their guys run free, we did a good job limiting the turnovers, and we did a good job with ground balls.”
Zalucki said he was proud of his team, a group that had 19 players on the roster and no goalie to start the season. Dunovan Beekster took the job in net and made 12 saves Monday.
Nate Sher, Dillion Driscoll, Christian Harvey, Nick Tavares and Christian Burke wrapped up their Falcons careers with Tuesday's setback.
With their quarterfinal win, Wakefield is also at 11-4, and will host Billerica, winners over Marblehead, in the semifinals on Wednesday.