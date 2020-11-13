DANVERS — It's been a challenging fall campaign for the Danvers High boys soccer team.
Not only did the Falcons start two weeks later than most other programs across the North Shore, but they also missed another two weeks midseason due to a positive COVID-19 test. Needless to say, finding a rhythm and sense of cohesiveness on the pitch has been nothing short of an uphill battle for head coach Mike Chase and his group.
Friday night at home, however, there was reason to cheer.
Not only did the Falcons earn their second win of the season, but they did so in dominant fashion in shutting out Saugus, 5-0, at Morse Field on a cold, rainy night in Oniontown.
"It's a work in progress," said Chase. "It's been tough, but I think the more time we can spend together the better for a variety of reasons -- and tonight was great. It was good to put some balls in the back of the net. I think we're piecing some things together now."
Another positive note came via the way Danvers started the contest off Friday night. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a blast of a direct kick from Daniel Vatousios before increasing their lead threefold with scores from senior captain Dillon Driscoll (off a PK) and sophomore Chance Prouty. It was all Falcons from there as they dominated the possession game and created numerous scoring chances on the attack.
Defensively, junior Sean Ouellete did a tremendous job filling in for injured starter Ryan Overberg (broken finger) to secure a well earned shut out.
"(Possession) is something we've been working on and have struggled with against some of the better programs," admitted Chase. "I think we came out of our early struggle and kind of played better as the game went on. Something we've been trying to focus on all season is just to keep the ball on our feet and play to each other and I thought we did a good job of that tonight."
Senior captain Thomas Lisi added another score before halftime, paving the way for a slew of underclassmen and to take the field down the stretch. Sophomore Johnny DiTomaso was one of those players to reap the benefits, scoring a great goal late in action off an indirect kick assist from Griffin Butler. It was the perfect conclusion to a well played, well-earned victory all around.
"It was Johnny's first goal of his career up here with us, so that was great to see," said Chase. "He's a fan favorite on the team, he's a great kid and he was playing in the back, which is out of position for him. So we were happy to get him the minutes and he was able to step up and put one in."
Danvers' varsity roster is a bit larger than usual this year because they simply didn't have enough players to field a JV team. That means that many of the younger, more inexperienced players don't see the field much on a regular basis, but they were able to get in the mix Friday night after their team earned the big lead.
Danvers finishes the year with a three-game slate next week, beginning with a matchup at Peabody Monday afternoon.