The Danvers High boys hockey team will be honoring the life of James Anthony "J.J." Rosato Jr. when they host the Gloucester Fishermen Saturday at Endicott College's Bourque Arena starting at 5:30 p.m.
J.J. loved hockey and wanted to be like his father Jim, who played for the Falcons in the late 1990s. In December 2015, he played a hockey game during the day and went to college hockey game with his dad and friends afterwards. Tragically, he never woke up the next morning, passing away from SUDC (Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood).
J.J. would have been a sophomore at Danvers High this school year and, with his infectious smile and hockey talent, almost certainly would've been on this year's DHS squad.
Saturday night, the Falcons will induct JJ into the Falcon Hockey Family and will wear his number 91 and his name on the shoulders of their jerseys to remember him and honor his life. Head coach Kevin Fessette and his assistant coaches will also wear special sweatshirts with JJ's name and number on them.
Danvers High hockey captains Bobby Joyce and Trevor McNeill will also step onto the ice before the game begins with J.J.'s jersey, which they will present to his parents, Jim and Chelsea Rosato, his brother Joey, and his sister Jocelyn. A moment of silence will be asked for at this time.
Additionally, the 50/50 raffle proceeds from the Danvers/Gloucester game will be donated to SUDC in honor of J.J. Rosato.