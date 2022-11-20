You can't get any closer to victory than the Danvers High boys cross country team did at Saturday's Division 2 state championship meet.
The Falcons finished with 120 points at the Fort Devens course, just one point back of champion Wakefield (119). The top-tier result marked the highest finish by a DHS team in school history.
"The boys flew under the radar the entire season," said head coach Jeff Bartlett. "We knew they could run well and place well, but what's on paper and what happens on race day aren't always the same.
"Initially I thought we were out a little too hard the first 800 meters," added Bartlett, "but they were where they needed to be place-wise and they just went from there."
Senior captain Sean Moore led the Falcons by finishing 10th overall in 16:31. William Conklin grabbed 21st (16:51), J.J. Rooney was 26th (16:57), and Charles Garlin 44th (17:23) to round out Danvers' top five. Will Dumont (59th, 17:30) and Nate Tibbetts (149th, 18:55) also competed for the Falcons.
"On Friday we talked about using this meet to make a statement, especially with no seniors, and I think they ran with a little chip on their shoulder," said Bartlett. "We knew if something happened to Burlington and we were running well, there was a chance of grabbing a podium spot. To come that close to first was unexpected and a testament to the tenacity and race day execution of all the boys."
There were plenty of other noteworthy performances from North Shore teams Saturday. Here's a look at how area teams and individuals fared in their respective divisions.
BOYS DIVISION 1
Team champions: Brookline (81 points)
Team runner-up: Westford Academy (120 points)
Individual champion: Paul Bergeron, Westford Academy (15:02)
St. John's Prep garnered a fifth place finish with 172 points. The Eagles were led by Nathan Lopez, who finished third overall in 15:14. Teammate Paul Lovett snared 18th place (16:07) while Tommy Robinson (64th, 16:49), Felix Rogovin (68th, 16:54), Finn Bonner (70th, 16:55) and James Trigilio (84th, 17:04) all cracked the top 100.
Marblehead was 17th as a team, with top performances coming from Harrison Kee (58th, 16:47) and Isaac Gross (59th, 16:48).
Peabody was represented by Logan Tracia, who managed a 38th place finish with a time of 16:28. Tracia was the first Northeastern Conference male runner to cross the finish line. Beverly's Riley McGoldrick was 127th in 17:29.
GIRLS DIVISION 1
Team champions: Brookline (90 points)
Team runner-up: Wellesley (103 points)
Individual champion: Aoife Shovlin, Cambridge (18:12)
None of our local programs qualified as a team, but Peabody's Sarah DiVasta had a strong day in the talented field by earning a ninth place finish (18:48) to lead all North Shore competitors.
Marblehead's Marri O'Connell, a freshman, also impressed, claiming a 20th place finish in 19:14
BOYS DIVISION 2
Team champions: Wakefield (119 points)
Team runner-up: Danvers (120 points)
Individual champion: Rithikh, Burlington (15:39)
Outside of Danvers' stellar outing, Swampscott's Hersey Hunter managed a 91st place finish in 17:56.
GIRLS DIVISION 2
Team champions: Holliston (83 points)
Team runner-up: Whitinsville Christian (99 points)
Individual champion: Carmen Luisi, Holliston (18:27)
Danvers, which finished 21st, was led by some terrific performances at the top of the lineup. Emma Eagan led the pack with a 19th place finish in 19:52, followed closely by Shea Nemeskal in 26th (20:15)
Bishop Fenwick was 16th overall thanks to a 62nd place finish from Julia Davis (21:13). Marianna Kay came in 67th (21:17) for the Crusaders, followed by Maria Ryan in 105th (21:57) and Sarah Fogerty in 121st (22:10). Essex Tech's Maddie McDonald was 111th in 22:00.
BOYS DIVISION 3
Team champions: Lenox Memorial (82 points)
Team runner-up: Mount Greylock (124 points)
Individual champion: Aidan Ross, Uxbridge (15:06)
Hamilton-Wenham was eighth overall out of 24 teams, with Ben Rich leading the charge in 47th (17:53). Fellow sophomores Clark Glidden (55th, 18:02), Jack Creilsen (58th, 18:04), and James Regan (70th, 18:16) also had strong showings.
GIRLS DIVISION 3
Team champions: Weston (59 points)
Team runner-up: Sutton (163 points)
Individual champion: Alessandr Gavris (18:47)
Hamilton-Wenham's Charlotte Madden ended a strong fall by capturing a 40th place in 21:26.