DANVERS — The fifth annual Ed Gieras Tournament championship game won’t feature the hosts despite Danvers High senior captain Cheyenne Nessinger doing everything she could to try to put her team in the finals.
Newburyport upended the Falcons 48-37 despite a game high 25 points, a dozen rebounds, and five blocks from Nessinger. She was unstoppable in the paint with 16 of her team’s 20 points in the first half, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Clippers advance to face Reading in the title game.
“We were lucky to come away with a win,” said Clippers coach Karen Grutchfield. “That 34 (Nessinger) was fabulous, and they did a good job getting her the ball. Give Danvers credit for giving us all we could handle. Fortunately, we had some contributions off the bench. Emma Foley (6 points) gave us a lot, and Sadie Vandenberg played smart defense.”
The tournament is held each year at the end of the regular season in honor of the late Ed Gieras, a 1975 Danvers graduate, and 1,000 point scorer, who tragically passed away from Huntington’s Disease in 2015.
The Falcons fell behind by 14 points in the third quarter but fought their way back to cut the deficit to six. It was a two possession game after Kristina Yebba (7 points) drained a trey with 1:37 remaining, 43-37. That was as close as the hosts could come; the Clippers scored the final five points, capitalizing on foul shots and a bucket by Makenna Ward after she stole the ball.
The turning point in a back and forth game came late in the second quarter when the Clippers went on a 9-0 run after a Nessinger layup brought Danvers within a point at 21-20. Freshman guard Deidre McElhinney, who led her team with 15 points, had a 3-pointer and made two shots from the line before Abigail Gillingham (12 points) made two shots in the paint to give Newburyport a 10 point lead at the half, 30-20.
Late in the second quarter Newburyport began to double up Nessinger, who was a one-girl show. She had nine points after that when it became more difficult for Danvers to get her the ball down low.
“We had a shoot around this morning, and it helped,” said Nessinger. “They kept getting me the ball, and I put it up.”
Sabrina Auciello hit a shot from down town at the buzzer to end the third quarter and start an 8-0 run by the Falcons. Nessinger made one from the foul line, and then hit a layup followed by a basket by Yebba. Newburyport’s lead was down to eight points with just over five minutes remaining.
“Newburyport is a well coached team,” said Danvers coach Pat Veilleux. “Karen and Joe Lovett do a really nice job. Their defense disrupted us, and we couldn’t get any flow going. We had our chance late when we cut it to six, but that was as close as we’d come. Cheyenne did a great job, but we have to get scoring from others.”
In the first game Reading beat North Reading, 45-41. New coach Bob Romeo’s Hornets will take on Danvers at 5:30 in the consolation game with the Clippers facing Reading at 7 p.m. for the championship. Gieras passed away from Huntington’s Disease in 2015 and proceeds from the tourney go to that cause.
Newburyport 48, Danvers 37
Ed Gieras Tournament
at Danvers High Field Housetrue
Newburyport: J. Doucette 1-0-2; Turner 0-0-0; D. McElhinney 4-6-15; E. Doucette 1-0-2; Cavanaugh 1-1-3; Ward 2-0-4; Affolter 1-0-2; Vandenberg 0-0-0; Gillingham 6-0-12; Foley 3-0-6; Metsker 1-0-2 Totals: 20-7-48
Danvers: Pszenny 0-0-0; Anderson 0-0-0; Dunn 0-0-0; Yebba 3-0-7; Auciello 1-0-3; Vaillancourt 0-0-0; Chisholm 1-0-2; Montanari 0-0-0; Nessinger 10-5-25 Totals: 15-5-37
Halftime: N, 30-20
3-Pointers: N, McElhinney; D, Yebba, Auciello
Records: N, 12-7; D, 10-9
