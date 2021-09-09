DANVERS — The four senior captains for the Danvers High girls soccer might feel right at home working for the post office: Even in a rainstorm, they found a way to deliver.
Arianna Bezanson and Reese Pszenny had goals and centerbacks Emma Dunn and Gabby Chisholm were outstanding under pressure as the Falcons opened the 2021 season with a 3-1 victory over Masconomet on the turf at Dr. Deering Stadium Thursday night.
It was a slippery and rain soaked affair between two teams that project to be among the leaders both in the Northeastern Conference and in Division 2 statewide. The Chieftains (0-1) put on some immense pressure in the second half but some timely saves by Emily Goddard (six total stops) and excellent defense helped Danvers (1-0) stay on top.
"All four backs played the entire game," said Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion, citing Dunn and Chisholm in the middle and outside backs Ryley Crosby and Makayla Shaffaval, both juniors.
"When Masco got momentum, it was because they're very strong in the middle. We knew Elena Lindonen would be a handful in the middle and Ryley did a terrific job of denying the ball as much as possible on that left side."
It was Lindonen that got Masco on the scoreboard in the 51st minute, cleaning up a Charlotte Meixsell corner kick that was left uncovered in the box. That made it a 2-1 game and the Chieftains had a great run of play looking to equalize over the next 10-15 minutes of game action.
"It's a tough opener but there's a lot of good things to take away and a lot of things we can work on," Masco coach Alison Lecesse said. "We'd only had two scrimmages and we played a lot girls tonight, which is always a good thing early in the season."
Bezanson, the reigning Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, put the game away with her first of the year in the 77th minute. She also assisted on the first career goal for freshman Georgia Prouty, which came early in the second half and made it 2-0 Danvers. With Prouty assisting on Bezanson's late tally, it's clear those two are already finding chemsitry.
"Georgia has a lot of talent," said Hinchion, "and the more she plays with Ari, the more those could become a really dangerous combination."
Still it was a solid defensive effort by Masco, which got immense efforts from Kylie DuMont and Carissa Scannell. Kara Lindonen had a strong effort in back as well and junior Kendall Skulley did a great job taking command when Danvers was press forward.
"Kendall was like the quarterback. She did a great job and everything we did really ran through her," said Lecesse, who was also impressed with the debuts of freshman twin sisters Amanda and Nicole Schneider.
Danvers opened the scoring at the 22 minute mark when Pszenny broke up the right sideline and found some space outrunning the defender. She uncorked a rocket from about 25 yards out that bent its way to the opposite top corner, out of the reach of a diving keeper Charlotte Hill (seven saves) for a 1-0 edge.
"It was a great shot by Reese," Hinchion said. "We used her in a lot of different areas and we'll do that throughout the year. In the first half she was a target for us and in the second half she was more of a mid; she's the kind of player that can give you anything the team needs."
Masco's best chance at a first half goal came when Lauren Boughner was fouled just outside the box. The ensuing free kick saw the ball placed almost on the yellow line that denotes the keeper's box and she blasted it off the crossbar; Chisholm won the race to the bouncing ball and headed it aside to prevent any damage.