Danvers Dynasty Retrospective: Finishing the job with another state championship

Editor’s note: No North Shore boys varsity team competing in the four major sports has ever accomplished what the Danvers High boys basketball team accomplished in 2015. That was the year the Falcons won their third state championship in four years. They won the MIAA Division 3 state title in 2012 and 2013, then the Division 2 title in 2015. Former Salem News sports staffer Gary Larrabee followed closely the Falcons’ historic championship run, which included winning five consecutive Northeastern Conference titles and posting four successive 20-win seasons. Larrabee, with insight provided by coach John Walsh, the coach of those teams recounts Danvers’ unprecedented championship success in this week’s series.
The Danvers boys basketball team had completed a perfect regular season: 21-0.
“That stretch toughened us up for the upcoming tournament,” coach John Walsh declared. The Falcons, as the top seed in Division 2, had eight days before it began its state title quest.
“The layoff came at the ideal time,” Walsh said. “We needed some time off from game days, though these kids were primed to play games eight days a week if they were allowed.”
The Falcons had no problems in their first two tourney games, beating Wakefield by 17 and Boston Latin Academy by 16. Brighton gave the Falcons a good battle in the North semis before falling, 65-58, in Woburn, keyed by Harris’s 26 points.
“We need to play better than this if we want to keep this going,” Walsh warned one and all.
So it was back to Tsongas Arena for a fourth straight year for a North final, and the Falcons delivered, holding off Arlington, 50-47, as Devan Harris scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and hit two clutch free throws with 3.5 seconds left.
“He’s just a beast on the floor,” Walsh said. “He shows up for the big time games in a big way.”
The Falcons squandered a seven-point fourth quarter lead and even trailed, 47-46, with 1:26 left before the sophomore Devonn Allen made two foul shots with 21 seconds showing. Arlington came up empty at the other end and Harris sank his two clinchers.
The Falcons thus advanced to TD Garden yet again in the Eastern Mass. final against friendly foe Bishop Feehan that they had beat by four points nearly a month previous.
It was no easier this time, though the Falcons won by more this time, 51-40. Danvers led by only four points with 3:41 left when Vinny Clifford made the play of the game, as The Salem News’ Matt Jenkins reported it. “Clifford took the ball hard to the hoop in transition, rose above a Feehan defender, drew contact and made the shot.”
The three-point play made it 45-38 with 2:50 left and Feehan never threatened thereafter. Harris scored 17, Allen 13 and Peter Merry contributed five blocks, 10 rebounds and seven points.
“Another great team effort with several players making big plays when we had to have them or we’d be going home losers,” Walsh said.
Now only 21-3 Marlborough stood in the way of a 27-0 season that would make the Falcons the first North Shore boys team to achieve so many wins without a loss and the first North Shore team since the 1980 Salem High girls also accomplished 27-0, led by coach Tim Shea and all-scholastic center Marie Grant.
The DCU Center showdown in Worcester looked like a rout at halftime, 33-15, for the Falcons. But Marlborough rallied to within two points in the final minute before Mr. Harris – who else?? – delivered four straight free throws in the closing 24 seconds to cinch matters.
Merry made the defensive play of the game in the last minute making a finger-tip deflection of a Chris Doherty shot in the lane that would have tied the game. Harris had 12 points, Rashad Francois 11 (with three 3s), Allen 9, Clifford eight and Merry seven for the balanced Danvers offense.
“It got tight at the end,” Walsh admitted. “But once again our players stepped up at the most important times when they mattered most. They made me incredibly proud again and again and again.”
Coming Friday: The encore would be another NEC title and another season to be proud of
