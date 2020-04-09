Danvers Dynasty Retrospective Part 3: Scarfo's miracle shot keys first state title run

Editor's note: No North Shore boys varsity team competing in the four major sports has ever accomplished what the Danvers High boys basketball team accomplished in 2015. That was the year the Falcons won their third state championship in four years. They won the MIAA Division 3 state title in 2012 and 2013, then the Division 2 title in 2015. Former Salem News sports staffer Gary Larrabee followed closely the Falcons’ historic championship run, which included winning five consecutive Northeastern Conference titles and posting four successive 20-win seasons. Larrabee, with insight provided by coach John Walsh, the coach of those teams recounts Danvers’ unprecedented championship success in this week's series.
Optimism was high among Danvers High boys basketball fans as John Walsh began his second season as Falcons head coach. But little did they know – or imagine -- to what heights Walsh would lead his veteran-filled squad. A state championship? Ridiculous? Not.
“I felt we’d be good,” Walsh reflected. “But I did not know how good. I felt we could be a championship caliber team. Personally, I felt anything less than getting to the Garden (Eastern Mass final) would be a disappointment.”
The players in blue and white did not disappoint. They won their first four games easily, lost at Winthrop by a single point, christened their newly renovated field house, dropped to 12-2 with a three-point loss at Marblehead, clinched the first Northeastern Conference title in 37 years, lost again by a single point to Winthrop in Danvers, then lost a non-league meeting with Billerica by seven to finish the regular season 16-4.
The Falcons were considered a challenger for the Division 3 North title, but hardly the favorite. So all they did was win five straight games to capture the state championship.
Danvers? A state basketball champion? You better believe it. But it took a miracle finish in the Division 3 North semifinal with Wayland at Lawrence High to make it happen.
The Falcons appeared doomed, trailing Wayland by 10 points with 1:20 remaining . But Danvers rallied to force overtime, keyed by Mike Scarfo’s out-of-this-world 20-foot three-point field goal with 6.9 seconds left in regulation to tie up the game after he’d gone 1-for-6 from the floor up to that point.
Big man George Merry took over from there, finishing with 23 points and making 9-of-10 free throws as Danvers triumphed in overtime, 70-67.
“I’ve never been part of a comeback like that,” Walsh declared afterward, nearly speechless.
The Falcons won three more games after that, all by at least 12 points, including the state title game victory over St. Joseph’s Academy, 59-47, at the DCU Center in Worcester. Other players, like Merry, played bigger roles in the post-season drive, but the Falcons would have been a “has been” tourney team without Scarfo’s shot – arguably the single most important field goal made in DHS basketball history.
“So many situations fell into place for us before and during that season,” Walsh said with a smile as wide as the Mississippi River. “We got a tremendous boost when Eric Martin emerged as our floor leader and George Merry became such a force inside. Before the season we got a huge plus when Nick McKenna transferred in from St. John’s Prep. When I moved Nick from starter to sixth man that gave Danny Connors the chance to get untracked as a starter. Those two players changing their roles turned us from a good team to an exceptional team.”
Coming Friday: Could Danvers make history with a repeat? A look at the 2012-13 champs
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.