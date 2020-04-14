Danvers Dynasty Retrospective Part Five: New team, new division and another 20-win campaign

Editor’s note: No North Shore boys varsity team competing in the four major sports has ever accomplished what the Danvers High boys basketball team accomplished in 2015. That was the year the Falcons won their third state championship in four years. They won the MIAA Division 3 state title in 2012 and 2013, then the Division 2 title in 2015. Former Salem News sports staffer Gary Larrabee followed closely the Falcons’ historic championship run, which included winning five consecutive Northeastern Conference titles and posting four successive 20-win seasons. Larrabee, with insight provided by coach John Walsh, the coach of those teams recounts Danvers’ unprecedented championship success in this week’s series.
As a reward for winning two consecutive MIAA Division 3 state championships, the Danvers boys hoop squad was moved up to Division 2 for the 2013-2014. season. In fact, it was the result of a standard periodic review by the state of male enrollments that landed the Falcons in Division 2, but it was nonetheless a new challenge.
“We thought we had one starter coming back in Vinny Clifford,” coach John Walsh reflected. “But when he tore his ACL in summer basketball, we realized we were starting almost from scratch. But actually we had some fine young players coming up and one outstanding player transferring into town.”
That one outstanding player transferring in was Devan Harris, a Charles Barkley type – husky with marvelous footwork, a deadly outside shot and nifty moves to the basket and from the low post. Oh, and a reliable defender/rebounder as well.
“Devan played on the same summer AAU team as Vinny and Peter Merry,” Walsh recalled. “Devan had lived in Hingham with his mom. She had a big job with Proctor and Gamble (Gillette) in Boston, but they were not completely settled, so they moved to Danvers so Devan could play with Vinny and Peter.”
The rest is Danvers High hoop history of the most magnificent order. Several other players unexpectedly emerged, such as freshman Devonn Allen, Rashad Francois and Tre Crittendon. Along with senior captains Kieran Beck and Mark McCarthy, Walsh discovered quickly that he had another championship squad.
The Falcons started 8-0 before losing a tight one, 41-38, at Salem. They moved to 10-1 before falling, 71-66, to Division 1 power Lynn English, then won their last seven straight regular season games and two Div. 2 North tourney games, including a 62-59 thriller over Belmont before losing, 61-50, to New Mission in the Div. 2 North final.
Not bad for a transition year: 20-3.
Most important, Harris, Allen and Merry grew in big ways as players. Thus, Walsh believed he had the right stuff to contend for the Division 2 state title come 2014-15. He was so right.
“This new crop of players learned what winning was all about,” Walsh said. “Like the two previous state championship teams, they learned that winning basketball was based first and foremost on effective pressure defense.”
This Danvers squad held opponents under 30 points twice, under 40 points four times and under 50 points 12 times. They were ready to take their game to the next level when the new season arrived.
“This group was tough as nails in 2013-14,” Walsh noted. “They earned every win they got. They gained a great deal of satisfaction and waited anxiously for the next season to roll around. I hated to see Mark McCarthy and Kieran Beck graduate. They’d made a huge impact on the success of their senior season. They went out big winners.”
This team won a third consecutive NEC Small Division title and a third consecutive NEC overall title. They were the third straight Falcon team to win 20 games and Harris was named The Salem News “Player of the Year.”
Yet Harris and the team’s best was yet to come.
The series will resume next Tuesday with a look at one of the best teams in North Shore history
