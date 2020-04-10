Danvers Dynasty Retrospective Part Four: Road to repeat? Believe it

Editor’s note: No North Shore boys varsity team competing in the four major sports has ever accomplished what the Danvers High boys basketball team accomplished in 2015. That was the year the Falcons won their third state championship in four years. They won the MIAA Division 3 state title in 2012 and 2013, then the Division 2 title in 2015. Former Salem News sports staffer Gary Larrabee followed closely the Falcons’ historic championship run, which included winning five consecutive Northeastern Conference titles and posting four successive 20-win seasons. Larrabee, with insight provided by coach John Walsh, the coach of those teams recounts Danvers’ unprecedented championship success in this week’s series.
Falcons Repeat – Yes, Repeat – as MIAA Division 3 state champions,
Danvers boys basketball coach John Walsh laid it all on the line when he greeted his defending champs to kick off the 2012-2013 season.
“After winning the state championship,” Walsh related, “and with so many experienced players back, I told the kids straight out we should win the conference and state titles again. And the kids responded by playing all season with a renewed hunger for victory. Every night they stepped on the floor, home or away.”
The Falcons won their first eighteen games, a school record for consecutive victories, and all by lopsided scores except for a 49-47 triumph at Beverly in Game 13. They weathered losing Nick McKenna for seven games because of mono. So they took an 18-0 record into a four-team mini-tournament tuneup for the MIAA championship.
Facing Boston city power Brighton in the opener, Danvers held a nine-point lead late in the first half when team leader Eric Martin tore his labrum He could not play in the second half and Brighton went on to hand the Falcons their first setback of the season, 74-68.
Without Martin, they lost the consolation game as well, 58-42, to Newton North.
“The injury required rest more than anything, so we kept Eric on the bench for the Newton North game,” Walsh recalled. “We hoped he might be ready for the start of the MIAA tournament. On the plus side, Eric’s absence gave Peter Merry, a 6-6 sophomore, some unexpected and much-needed playing time.”
Martin, the team’s quarterback, was indeed ready for Game 1 of what would be a six-game march to another championship. The Falcons won their first three tourney games decisively before facing stern tests against familiar foe Wayland (57-52) in the North final and a 50-47 decision over Martha’s Vineyard in the semi at TD Garden.
“We led by about 10 at the half against Wayland,” Walsh said. “But they rallied and tied us at 52. It was anyone’s game, but we got a key sequence of plays. Nick Bates grabbed a key rebound that set up a Jake Cawlina three-pointer from in front of our bench that made the difference the rest of the way.
“He might not have been the player you’d expect to make the shot of the game, but Jake had been a fantastic bench player for us so we on the team weren’t surprised he came through for us like that.”
It was no easier against The Vineyard in the Garden.
“That game was close all the way,” Walsh remembered. “But near the end Eric hit a gigantic foul line jumper and Vinny Clifford followed with a huge three-pointer and we were home free.”
The state final against little-known Smith Academy, the public high school in Hatfield, was closer than it should have been, but the Falcons shot poorly the first half. That set the stage for Nick McKenna to break open the game down the stretch with some fine outside shooting that made the game a rout.
The game marked a joyous end to Martin’s glorious high school hoop career. He would go on to play college soccer for UMass-Lowell and as a senior be named America East Defender of the Year and America East first team all-star.
“Eric was the one player I felt we could not afford to lose to injury if we were to win another state title,” Walsh said. “He was our MVP both state title years. I never coached a kid like Eric -- a winner, a leader, tough as nails, always coming up with the loose balls; the best in my book.”
Walsh’s three-year record at Danvers was now 58-16: And some would argue the best was yet to come.
Coming Saturday: Another 20-win season after a move up to Division 2
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.