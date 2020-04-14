Editor’s note: No North Shore boys varsity team competing in the four major sports has ever accomplished what the Danvers High boys basketball team accomplished in 2015. That was the year the Falcons won their third state championship in four years. They won the MIAA Division 3 state title in 2012 and 2013, then the Division 2 title in 2015. Former Salem News sports staffer Gary Larrabee followed closely the Falcons’ historic championship run, which included winning five consecutive Northeastern Conference titles and posting four successive 20-win seasons. Larrabee, with insight provided by coach John Walsh, the coach of those teams recounts Danvers’ unprecedented championship success in this week’s series.
John Walsh recalls his first Danvers boys basketball practice in the 2013-14 vividly.
“I told the kids we can and we should win it all this season. They knew exactly what I meant – another state title; Division 2 this time. I felt from the start we were better than anybody. I also believed this was as good a team as I had ever seen. We were athletic, fast, good shooters inside and out, good defenders. My top concern was keeping them motivated and injury free.”
Walsh knew of what he spoke. He did have the ideal mix of players to achieve perfection:
An excellent ball handler/quarterback in Devonn Allen. A shutdown defender in Mike Nestor. The ultimate shot blocker in 6-foot-8 center Peter Merry. Electrifying quickness and super long range shooters and penetrators in Rashad Francois and Kenneth “Tahg” Coakley. A big man who emerged as one of the top 10 players in the state in Devan Harris. One of the purest three-point bombers around in Vinny Clifford
Yet, the season did not develop exactly as Walsh would have liked. Clifford, even after missing all of the previous season to recover from knee surgery, was not functioning at full speed.
“Vinny’s knee wasn’t ready in December, so we brought him along slowly, and thankfully we could,” Walsh said, “because we were strong up and down the lineup anyway. We still thought we could run the table in the regular season as long as Vinny got into the rotation by mid-season.”
The Falcons faced some major challenges nonetheless. Somerville tested them plenty in Game 3 at Salem State, part of the Northeastern Conference-Greater Boston League Challenge. Danvers won out, 59-53.
At 5-0, Marblehead came to Danvers and the Magicians almost pulled off a magical upset before succumbing, 46-43. MHS coach Mike Giardi had his team ahead 43-41 with 46 seconds left before Francois nailed a three-pointer that carried the Falcons to victory.
Three games later Danvers experienced another close call before edging Salem, 39-37. Allen bailed out the Falcons, scoring their last six points on three drives to the basket. Amazingly, neither team scored in the final 2:32. Danvers still held on, with Salem missing a three-point attempt right before the buzzer.
“I like to think we learned from those two escapes at home,” Walsh said.
Escape No. 3 came in Game 17. Once again, Giardi and the Magicians had a golden opportunity to pull off the upset, tied at 44 in the final quarter before Allen canned two three-pointers and Tre Crittendon made a solo three to earn a 53-47 verdict.
The Falcons would play four games in as many days, all on the road, starting with the Comcast/Arbella four-team tourney. They held off Bishop Feehan, 60-56, in the. opener, then routed Malden Catholic, 79-59, in the title game.
The very next night they traveled to Lynn English for a game that had been snowed out several days earlier. This showdown proved to be the defining game of the entire 27-game Danvers season; a classic in every respect.
Playing their third game in as many nights, the Falcons came out a step slower than the host Bulldogs, who were quicker anyway, especially at the guard positions. Watching the first half from courtside, one had a sense the Bulldogs were on the verge of breaking the game open.
Sophomore point guard Allen played a huge role in the first half, which closed, 41-38, English. Allen excelled at dealing with man-to-man English pressure and occasional double teaming while bringing the ball upcourt, setting up teammates or making the play himself.
“Devonn was just tremendous,” Walsh said after the game. “He kept our offense organized and defended English’s best player.”
Allen finished with only nine points, but his overall impact on the final outcome was major. He also set up Vinny Clifford several times so that the senior sharpshooter could enjoy his best offensive game as a Falcon, leading the way with 28 points, including eight three-pointers.
His biggest trey came from the deep corner with 1:23 remaining that broke a 73-73 deadlock. That set the stage for the team’s other Devan – Harris – to sink the winning foul shot on his first attempt of three after he had been fouled inadvertently by a Bulldog defender as the final horn sounded.
From this observer’s perspective one of the greatest wins – particularly taking place in a foreign gym – in program history.
The very next day the Falcons took care of Rockland to complete a perfect regular season at 21-0. Now, it was time to test their mettle in the playoffs.
Coming Thursday: An in-depth look at the playoff run to the 2015 Division 2 state title.
