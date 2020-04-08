Danvers Dynasty Retrospective Part Two: Laying the foundation with two tourney wins

Editor's note: No North Shore boys varsity team competing in the four major sports has ever accomplished what the Danvers High boys basketball team accomplished in 2015. That was the year the Falcons won their third state championship in four years. They won the MIAA Division 3 state title in 2012 and 2013, then the Division 2 title in 2015. Former Salem News sports staffer Gary Larrabee followed closely the Falcons’ historic championship run, which included winning five consecutive Northeastern Conference titles and posting four successive 20-win seasons. Larrabee, with insight provided by coach John Walsh, the coach of those teams recounts Danvers’ unprecedented championship success in this week's series.
The Foundation Year, 2010-2011: 13-10, Two tournament wins
“I never could have imagined what was in store for the program once I arrived,” Walsh added. “It was exciting just to put together a winning season my first year (13-10). That, I was told, had been a long time coming. But then to win two tournament games and give my old team, Watertown, a good battle in the Division 3 North semifinals before losing, well, I had a good feeling about the future, especially after you told me Danvers had never won two tournament games before.”
Walsh had no idea what to expect when he got the job. “I was Danvers’ third coach in three years,” Walsh observed. “Two years earlier I had applied for the job and never heard back. The second time I expressed interest and applied I got great support from Pat Veilleux, the Danvers High girls’ coach, and John Furlong, an assistant coach when I played at Malden Catholic and a former teammate of Pat’s at Salem State. I don’t get the Danvers job in 2010 without their support.
”John Sullivan (Danvers High athletic director) didn’t know me. But Pat and John did and put in a good word for me. That mattered. I’d never coached a varsity game. John took a chance hiring me.”
Walsh’s appointment barely caused a ripple of conversation among fans. The team had not won a Northeastern Conference title since 1975.
Walsh’s tenure as Falcons head coach nearly ended after two games. Following an encouraging 71-70 opening night loss at Triton, Danvers lost at Saugus, 63-50. Walking off the floor after the final buzzer, Walsh was confronted by a disgruntled relative of a player who did not get any playing time that night.
“The relative, a parent, I think, said something to me,” Walsh recalled, “and I said something back I should not have said. I should have ignored the person and kept walking to the locker room. My mistake. I called John Sullivan that night and told him what happened.”
After his team lost by a substantial margin in Game 3 to Marblehead, Walsh was called into a meeting with Sullivan and Susan Ambrozavitch, the Danvers High principal.
“I thought I might be fired,” Walsh recalled. “I thought about resigning. Maybe I wasn’t ready to be a head coach. I thought I’d learned plenty assisting my cousin, Stephen Harrington. He was having such a great run as head coach at Watertown. But maybe I hadn’t learned enough.”
Before the meeting Walsh had a chat with his boss, Sullivan, who had led the Falcon football program to its first two Northeastern Conference championships ever.
“John said if they fired me, he’d resign,” Walsh said. “I appreciated that. John had my back even though I’d screwed up.”
Walsh, 0-3 as a head coach, was not fired, but suspended for two weeks. During his suspension assistant coaches Mark Garrity and John Bates ran the team and posted a 2-1 record.
“That was hardly the best impression I made with Danvers basketball people,” Walsh admitted. “I lose my first three games then get suspended. But Mark and John did a fine job in my absence,” Walsh said. “They set the tone for our winning 13 games that year, for what came after, and I guess I was forgiven.”
Behind an outstanding season from senior captain Sean Mahegan, plus contributions from budding stars like George Merry, Nick Bates and Eric Martin, Danvers made the state tournament for the first time since 2005, ended a seven year playoff drought and shocked No. 2 seed Wayland. It was a tremendous year, but wound up a mere harbinger of things to come.
Coming Thursday: A look at the first ever state championship
