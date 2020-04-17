Danvers Dynasty Retrospective: The postscript brings another NEC title

Editor’s note: No North Shore boys varsity team competing in the four major sports has ever accomplished what the Danvers High boys basketball team accomplished in 2015. That was the year the Falcons won their third state championship in four years. They won the MIAA Division 3 state title in 2012 and 2013, then the Division 2 title in 2015. Former Salem News sports staffer Gary Larrabee followed closely the Falcons’ historic championship run, which included winning five consecutive Northeastern Conference titles and posting four successive 20-win seasons. Larrabee, with insight provided by coach John Walsh, the coach of those teams recounts Danvers’ unprecedented championship success in this week’s series.
Many expected Danvers boys basketball coach John Walsh, who was now called ”our version of Bill Belichick” by Falcon followers, to step down after winning his third state championship in four years in his first stint as a head coach. After all, he and his wife had a growing family of three young children at home in Wakefield. It might very well have been time for a break from the grind of a long winter season. He could have bowed out on top. Moreover, he was busy daily with his full-time as head of the Archdiocese of Boston’s cemetery network.
But he fooled ‘em, continuing into the 2015-16 season as DHS coach after losing most of the nucleus from the state champions.
“I liked the group we had coming back,” Walsh said. “I wanted to see how we could do.”
Very well indeed. Walsh and the new-look Falcons had one more fantastic ride in store: An 18-5 record, a fifth straight Northeastern Conference division title and extending the homecourt win streak to 30 games. It was also a fifth successive season of 18-or-more wins.
Overall, it was another over-achieving season, similar to the 2013-2014 season when a primarily new-roster group posted a 20-3 record
A beautifully meshing seven-player rotation of Devonn Allen, Rashad Francois, Kenneth “Tre” Crittendon, Mike Nestor, Kieran Moriarty, Tahg Coakley and Justin Roberto.
It was in many ways a six-year “perfect storm” combining the ideal rookie head coach and a sustained influx of committed players to Walsh”s “Defense First” philosophy.
Three state championships in four years from a program that before Walsh arrived had never – I repeat, NEVER – won two tourney games.
Almost too good to be true. But remarkably very very true.
The Danvers Dynasty Year by Year
Season Record (synposis)
2010-2011 13-10 (Danvers wins two tournament games for the first time)
2011-2012 21-4 ((Danvers wins its first NEC title in 37 years, its state title ever)
2012-2013 24-2 (Danvers repeats as D3 state champs)
2013-2014 20-3 (Losing four starters to graduation, DHS reaches North final) 2014-2015 27-0 (Perfect season capped by state title)
2015-2016. 18-5 (DHS wins a fifth straight NEC title)
Coach John Walsh’s Record
123-24 overall
100-21 regular season
23-3 tournament
