PEABODY — There's a reason that the Danvers High field hockey program is continually one of the best around: they always find a way to combine the skill and experience their upperclassmen bring with talented youngsters who fit seamlessly into the mix.
Monday night under the lights at Bishop Fenwick, it was a pair of sophomores who took on the starring roles. Bobbi Serino, a midfielder-turned-forward, scored both goals while fellow 10th grader Megan McGinnity stopped nine shots for her sixth shutout of the season as the Falcons knocked off previously unbeaten Fenwick, 2-1, at Donaldson Field.
The host Crusaders had been controlling play for most of the second and third quarters when Danvers made a rush upfield and Serino connected with just 1:35 before the frame ended. She connected again a little over a minute into the fourth period, and McGinnity's goaltending exploits made it all stand up.
"Getting that first goal, it was a breath of fresh air," said head coach Kristen McCarthy, whose Falcons improved to 6-1 on the season and have surrendered just two goals all told. "Definitely a bit of a relief."
Serino followed up a Katherine Purcell (2 assists) rebound down low and swatted home the game's first goal after Fenwick keeper Sedona Lawson (7 saves) had made the initial stop with a quick reaction move.
"Emma (Wilichoski, a junior forward) really started the play down there," said McCarthy. "She made the play along the sideline, keeping it in and finding Katherine. Then Katherine took the shot, got the rebound and found Bobbi for the reverse (shot)."
Serino's second goal of the night, and third of the season, came just 80 seconds into the fourth quarter. It was a nearly identical play, with Wilichoski keeping the play alive in the Fenwick end, sending a pass over to Purcell (who now has a team-leading 6 assists), who in turn found Serino for the goal.
"I felt like we had a little breakdown defensively," said Fenwick (3-1-2) head coach Marybeth Mahoney, "and as soon as they were able to take advantage of that, it took the wind out of our sails a bit. We couldn't come back from that."
The Crusaders had some strong scoring chances, with senior captain Grace Morey (a Danvers native) and Emma Perry having the best opportunities. But whether it was not making the extra pass, failure to strike the ball they way they intended, corners not working or McGinnity simply coming up big in net for Danvers, the hosts were unable to find the back of the cage.
"It think it was a combination of all those things," said Mahoney, who called Danvers' defense one of the best they've seen this season.
"One of the biggest things was our transitions," countered McCarthy. "We were letting them sneak behind us, and they were taking advantage of that. That's why it was so important that Megan was once again terrific in net."
Danvers also got strong defensive work from captains Ashley Clark and Sabrina Auciello, juniors Sadie and Sophie Papamechail, and sophomore Maddie Chase. Sophie Papamechail actually made two defensive saves during scrambles around the Falcons' net.
Morey was hustling all over the field for Fenwick, which also got strong midfield play from Zoe Elwell, Tess Keenan and Rayne Millett.