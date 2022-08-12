The Danvers High field hockey team hit the fields of Bentley University two weeks ago for a Elite field hockey camp hosted by College Connections.
Twenty-eight girls representing the Falcons’ program joined nine other surrounding local teams to learn new field hockey skills, bond with teammates, and compete in skills, drills and scrimmages under the watchful eye of college coaches while preparing for the upcoming high school season.
The Elite Field Hockey camp has been around for several years, having originated from College Connections — a field hockey program that has been around for 38 years. It provides a space where players from all different levels can participate in practicing new stick skills as well as getting to know the game better. The Elite field hockey program holds four overnight sessions throughout the summer for high school students, and also provide day camps for both high school and middle school players.
This was the first time that Danvers High captain and forward Emma Wilichoski stayed overnight at the Elite camp since the pandemic began. She has been at the camp each summer since her freshman year of high school and said she’s loved every second of it.
Each of the last two summers Austin Prep in Reading hosted the day camp, but Wilichoski believes that staying overnight this time around provided even more of a team bonding experience.
“We’ve done the program for many years; I know all the senior captains my freshman year had done it through their high school career as well,” she said. “This summer the camp was back on campus at Bentley (this year) and we wanted to connect more as a team through the overnight camp.
“I think it’d helped the team improve in so many ways. You get an experience of different coaching styles from the higher collegiate level,” Wilichoski added. “They let us know what we need to work on as a team and what’s working well.”
Towards the end of the four-day program, the Elite camp directors select a number of players as all-stars, who then go head-to-head in a 20-minute scrimmage against the collegiate level coaches and directors.
Senior captain Katherine Purcell, a forward from Danvers, was selected in the special group of all-stars.
“It was a really awesome opportunity,” said Purcell. “It was really nice to be recognized for my hard work all around. and it was so fun to play with all the girls from the camp as well.”
This was Purcell’s fourth time at the Elite camp. This year, she said, she focused on getting a stronger connection on the field with her teammates during games.
“I’ve always remembered Elite camp as so much fun each year (that) I wanted to come back,” Purcell said. “I’ve learned many valuable skills in field hockey because we spend so much time playing each day. The coaches there are very well informed.”
The Elite field hockey camp is an outlet for players to grow as teammates and as athletes. It pushes to challenge themselves into learning new skills and different ways to perfect the basics sport.
The Danvers High players went into camp intending to play together, being open to improving, and most of all having fun.
“It’s definitely one of my favorite ways to get better as a team, because it’s a way of playing together before the regular season starts. It’s another way to start playing with the new girls who are coming up to play high school level,” said Purcell.
“This year we’ve really focused on working cohesively with our forwards, midfield, and defense all moving as a unit, which is really important.”