BEVERLY — Sadie Papamechail doesn’t mind when the ball is in the other half of the field for the majority of the game. and if the Danvers field hockey defender and team captain can find a way to get herself involved in the offense, even better.
Papamechail scored the game’s first goal off a corner and later assisted on another to send the Falcons to 3-0 win over their Northeastern Conference rivals from Beverly in the season opener for both Tuesday at rainy Forti Field.
‘It’s nice to be able to sit back and let our forwards handle things; they do a great job,” said Papamechail, who was part of a defensive unit that didn’t allow a first half shot on net. “But we do work very well together switching off on defense position-wise, which definitely helps.”
Junior goaltender Megan McGinnity stopped five shots, all in the second half, for her first shutout of the season and 14th overall at DHS.
Junior defender Maddie Chase scored the second goal of her career, also off a corner. She stepped in for classmate Abby Sher on a redo and managed to convert a Sadie Papamechail pass off a rebound four minutes into the third quarter. Senior captain Emma Wilichoski then solidified the victory with a fourth quarter marker off a defender’s foot, coming with under five minutes to go.
“Maddie’s amazing,” said Wilichoski, who will continue her career at Endicott College. “She can go and take the ball coast to coast downfield without losing it. She’s a terrific player.”
Head coach Kristen McCarthy was happy with the way her team controlled play in the the first half, watched them break down a bit in the second as Beverly picked up its intensity, and was pleased to see the Falcons respond and ultimately pull away for the victory.
“Earning those corners and executing them well, that was a big factor,” said McCarthy. “We practice those a lot and have several different plays we can set up, so getting those opportunities is huge.
“Beverly played great and their goalie (senior Amelia Massa, who had 16 saves), was great,” added McCarthy. “We had to adjust to her coming out so far to play the ball and start getting our forwards out in front.”
Veteran Beverly head coach Trish Murphy was not discouraged with her team’s opener; she saw marked improvement throughout the course of the game, especially in the third and fourth quarters.
“It ultimately didn’t feel like a 3-0 game,” she said. “We settled the girls down at halftime a bit, told them to take a deep breath, look up before we get rid of the ball and find your passing options. We held Danvers off for a long time and had our own opportunities to score, but couldn’t finish. Those defensive corners are someplace we need to bulk up on and practice, but it’s our first game so we’ll be OK.
“Amelia has really improved and has committed to the game in the offseason, and it’s showing now,” she added. “She’s aggressive and dives all over to stop the ball from going into our net. I’m excited to see what she can do this season.”
Senior sweeper Sophie Papamechail, Sadie’s cousin and fellow captain, had an excellent game getting the ball out of the circle and transitioning it upfield in the rainy conditions Tuesday. Bobbi Serino and Katherine Purcell did likewise for the Falcons in helping push the pace up front
The Panthers received their own fine play from midfielders Lily Shea and Kyla Perron-Hart, as well as sophomore forward Eliot Lund in creating opportunities downfield.
