Danvers field hockey starts season strong, knocks off Beverly 

BEVERLY — When they pulled up to Beverly High School Saturday morning, the skies were the color of a wolf's back, the rain was coming down unmercifully, and the winds were blowing with ferocity.
Yet the members of the Danvers High field hockey team bounded off their yellow bus, they had smiles from ear to ear and eagerly worked their way across the sodden grass to adjacent Forti Field. This, at long last, was their season opener, and the defending Northeastern Conference champions weren't going to let a little dour weather spoil their long-awaited party.
"It was so exciting, just so much fun to actually be back out there," said Falcons captain Ashley Curcuru, who scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in her team's 2-1 victory over rival Beverly. "It's been such a long time coming for us. Once the game began, the chemistry was there and we all played so well together.
"Plus, it actually cleared up, so it was all worth it."
The Blue-and-White put 23 shots on the Panthers' goal, all but two of those which were stopped by stellar goalkeeper Julia Otterbein. But Danvers sophomore Emma Wilichoski got one by her midway through the second quarter for a 1-0 lead, and Curcuru's tally, off a pretty feed from 10th grader Katherine Purcell, doubled that advantage in the third quarter.
Beverly (now 0-3) prevented the shutout with exactly two seconds to play on a successful penalty stroke by junior Jamie DuPont. The three-year varsity regular had made a spectacular individual move by dribbling around a pair of Danvers defenders and tumbled while getting her shot attempt off, and her penalty stroke hit inside the right post cleanly for the goal.
"Our girls just wanted to play another team. They've been scrimmaging for a while now, but it's not the same thing as this," said Danvers head coach Jill McGinnity, who also praised the play leading up to DuPont's goal as "a remarkable stickhandling play".
"I'm proud of the way our girls looked," McGinnity added. "They did a lot of great things, and we also caught some things we need to work on. And we were able to get every player into the game, including two JV players we brought up, and they all contributed in one way or another."
After a fairly even first quarter of play, Danvers turned up the offensive intensity and had 10 shots on goal in the second 15-minute frame. Curcuru had a chance to tip Wilichoski's shot home, but instead pulled back her stick so that her sophomore teammate got the marker instead.
Once her team fell behind, veteran Beverly head coach Tricia Murphy felt they allowed Danvers to dictate the pace of play from there on out.
"We immediately felt a little deflated after that first goal," said Murphy, who spoke with her team for nearly 15 minutes after the setback. "It's about working on that mental toughness; I think right now we're lacking that. We can't allow that to happen.
"We had the right mindset going in, but once they scored it fell apart."
Working a give-and-go upfield with Purcell, Curcuru's clean shot made it 2-0 after three quarters.
"Katherine did a great job at midfield," said the 17-year-old Curcuru. "She made that final pass at the last instant and it was perfect, landing right on my stick. All I had to do was shoot."
Brigid Churchill, the Danvers senior goaltender, played the first half and the fourth quarter and made two saves. Seeing her first varsity action, freshman Meghan McGinnity didn't face a shot in the third quarter.
Junior defender Ashley Clarke, classmate Grace Brinkley at midfield and senior defender and captain Janessa Marchegiani were other standouts for Danvers, which hosts unbeaten Masconomet (2-0) Monday at 6:30 p.m. on Senior Night.
Beverly, which hits the road to take on Gloucester Monday before returning home to face Peabody on Thursday, got strong play from sophomore forward Noelle McLane as well as DuPont ("she never, ever stops hustling," said Murphy) and Otterbein between the pipes.