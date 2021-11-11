WESTWOOD — A sensational season for the Danvers High field hockey team came to a disappointing end in Thursday’s Division 2 state quarterfinals.
After tying the game with just 1:01 left in regulation, the sixth seeded Falcons saw their hopes of capturing a state championship taken away by host Westwood, which scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to prevail, 2-1.
Sophomore goaltender Megan McGinnity was spectacular in net for the Blue-and-White, making a career high 24 saves against the third seeded Wolverines.
Fellow sophomore Bobbi Serino, who had a hat trick in her team’s previous tournament win over Oliver Ames, tied the score for Danvers with just 61 seconds left in the fourth quarter. She converted a pass from captain Grace Brinkley for her eighth goal of the season.
Senior captain Ashley Clark had her usual stellar game defensively for Danvers, including a defensive save in the second quarter.
“It was an unbelievable season where the girls left it all out on the field,” said the team’s first year head coach, Kristen McCarthy.
The Falcons, who finished the season with a 15-3-4 record, will graduate seniors Lauren Auciello, team captains Sabrina Auciello, Brinkley and Clark, and team manager Christina Tsiumis.
“We couldn’t have been here today without them,” said McCarthy.