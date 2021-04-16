Danvers Football Boosters earn town to paint the town blue 

The Danvers High Football Boosters are asking town residents to 'Paint The Town Blue' and show support for both the football team and for fighting food insecurity in town.
They are selling lawn signs stating 'We Love 01923' for $25 each, with all proceeds going to benefit the DHS football program and the Danvers People to People Food Pantry. Lawn signs can be purchased by contacting danversfootballboosters@gmail.com.
Cash, Venmo (@danversfootballboosters) or checks payable to the DHS Football Boosters are all accepted. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 307, Danvers, MA 01923.
