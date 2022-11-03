NORTH ANDOVER — The football schedule makers did Danvers High no favors, feeding the Falcons a Thursday night non-playoff date at North Andover High.
Danvers battled, taking advantage of first-half interceptions by Owen Gasinowski and Kevin Ahearn to hang tough through halftime, ultimately falling, 29-6, at Walsh Stadium.
“They’re a good team, an MVC team. It’s tough but at the same time we told the guys, it’s just football,” said Danvers (3-6) head coach Ryan Nolan. “At the end of the day you’ve got to come out and play, and you’ve only got so many games.”
The host Knights had pushed Division 1 playoff power Methuen to the limit last Friday night and came within fractions of a power point of reaching the Division 2 state playoffs.
On this night, North Andover quarterback Drew Fitzgerald threw a pair of long first-half TD passes — a 50-yarder to Cam Partridge and a 76-yarder to James Federico as the Knights leaped to a 19-0 advantage.
North Andover outgained the Falcons, 204-81, so things could’ve been worse.
“I think we fought, but at the same time we shot ourselves in the foot,” said Nolan. “I think we made some mistakes. We had trouble putting points up but we had some flashes.
“I’m really happy with the kids in situations, coming back defensively. At times we had five or six sophomores out there and they battled their butts off.”
Gasinowski blunted one Knight march, and Ahearn made North Andover pay for an errant throw inside the final minute of the half, stepping in front of the receiver and running the pick back 21 yards to the North Andover 1.
Two plays later, quarterback Travis Voisine plowed into the end zone to slice his team’s deficit to 19-6.
The late score clearly gave the Falcons some confidence, and they slugged it out with North Andover through an even but scoreless third.
To get back in it, though, Danvers needed a big play, and it just never came.
“It just didn’t happen,” said Nolan. “They were pretty physical, and we had a couple opportunities to make plays, but they made a couple big stops on us.”
North Andover’s Zach Wolinski (17 carries, 100 yards) broke off a 35-yard run to set up Cam Bethel’s 30-yard field goal with 4:25 left in the fourth.
A late Voisine interception set up the Knights for the final score of the evening, a 15-yard connection from Fitzgerald to Partridge on fourth down with 2:33 left.
Voisine finished his night 11-for-26 for 140 yards with three interceptions. Tight end Aris Xerras was his top target, as the captain had 5 catches for 77 yards. Junior Luke Metivier had a juggling, highlight-reel 38-yard grab as well for Falcons, who were held to just minus-3 yards on the ground by the stingy Knights’ defense.