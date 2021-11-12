For a half, the Danvers High football team looked poised to shock the Eastern Mass. football world.
The Falcons were leading Duxbury by a point on the road in the Division 4 playoffs, but a series of turnovers and some great plays by Dragon QB Matt Festa turned the tables.
Duxbury (8-1) came away with a 39-14 win, rattling off 26 unanswered points in the second half with Festa scoring three rushing touchdowns in a game-altering third quarter.
Danvers sophomore QB Travis Voisine threw a pair of touchdown passes, both to Owen Gasinowski. The scored each came in the second quarter as the Falcons erased a 13-0 Duxbury lead to take a surprising 14-13 edge into halftime.
The Falcons nearly added to the lead before halftime, but Duxbury managed to break through the line and block a late field goal try.
Now 4-6 on the season, Danvers wraps up the year Thanksgiving Day against rival Gloucester.