DANVERS -- Moral victories, as far as Danvers High football coach Ryan Nolan is concerned, are about as useless as someone hired to walk a goldfish.
But there was something to be said about the effort his Falcons put forth in Friday's home opener against Middlesex League power Reading in a battle of 2-0 clubs. Nolan's club bent defensively many times but rarely broke. However, Rockets quarterback James Murphy found enough cracks in the foundation to throw for 252 yards and a touchdown while running another in himself for a 14-10 triumph at Morse Field.
"We as coaches are really proud of the team," said Nolan postgame. "It's not a moral victory ... but I think it's a good reflection of who we are. We got a lot of guys in there and battled for four full quarters against a very, very good program. We showed what kind of character this team has."
All the scoring was done in the first half as both squads clamored for points over the final 24 minutes, only to come up empty. Twice in the fourth quarter Reading turned the ball over on downs inside the Falcons' 5-yard line (including on the 1 with just 3:15 to play). The Blue-and-White then appeared to be marching towards the winning score late, reaching the Rockets' 27-yard line with 63 seconds to play before an interception ended those hopes.
Sophomore quarterback Travis Voisine finished with 194 yards passing for the hosts, completing 13-of-31 attempts. Many of his completed passes were snared along the sidelines or with great two-handed grabs, primarily by brothers Max Gasinowski (4 receptions for 57 yards) and his sibling two years younger than he, sophomore Owen Gasinowski (2 catches for 42 yards). All six of those grabs went for first downs, including one by each of the brothers on fourth down on the team's final drive.
"Max was a kid who really stood out to me with the way he went up and got the football," said Nolan. "We also ran really well out of the fullback spot too with Steve Reardon (game-high 62 yards on nine carries) and Dom Baez."
Playing ball control as opposed to the Rockets' spread out, quick-strike approach, Danvers had a large advantage in time of possession (29 minutes 18 seconds to Reading's 18:42) while running 63 offensive plays (32 rush/31 pass) compared to just 40 for the visitors. The Falcons also led in first downs (16-13), total yardage (332 to 309), interceptions (2 to 1) and fumbles recovered (1-0), but Reading prevailed where it mattered most: the scoreboard.
Reading took a 7-0 lead on its first possession after Murphy drove his team 89 yards in just six plays, culminated with a 28-yard catch-and-run in the left flat by captain Colby Goodchild. But the Falcons responded by marching 72 yards to paydirt to tie it up, with Voisine completing third down passes to Max Gasinowski (11 yards) and Owen Gasinowski (36 yards), both along the right sidelines, before Baez crossed the goal line from 8 yards out.
The Rockets responded quickly, as Murphy faked a handoff to Goodchild and bootlegged it himself around left end for a 17-yard score.
"Their quarterback changes everything you do defensively," Nolan said of Murphy. "You can play the run a certain way like we do, and he just throws it to another guy that's open. It's almost like stealing for him; they're very dynamic and forced us to really mix things up defensively."
Again, the Falcons came back to put points of their own on the scoreboard, this time via a 20-yard field goal from Aidan Smith. The big play of the drive was a 40-yard pass from Voisine for a wide open Aris Xerras, the Falcons' tight end.
Reading head coach John Fiore came away impressed with the Falcons.
"They were physical, big strong kids with great technique who fought hard. And they have a great coaching staff," Fiore noted. "It was a heck of a football game against a heck of a team. Fortunately, it was a good night for us."
Defensively for Danvers, Colin Kelter had a first quarter fumble recovery off a muffed punt as well as an interception, and Owen Gasinowski also picked off a pass. In addition, senior defensive lineman Michael Leon harried Murphy into fumbling inside the DHS 10-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Nolan was also pleased with the play of both junior Jaxson Vogel and sophomore Brady Plaza in the defensive backfield when the Falcons went to their nickel package.
Danvers will be back home next Friday playing its Northeastern Conference opener against Winthrop (7 p.m.).
Reading 14, Danvers 10
at Morse Field at Deering Stadium, Danvers
Reading (2-0);7;7;0;0;14
Danvers (2-0);7;3;0;0;10
Scoring summary
R-Colby Goodchild 28 pass from James Murphy (kick good)
D-Dom Baez 8 run (Aidan Smith kick)
R-Murphy 17 run (kick good)
D-Smith 20 field goal
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Reading — Colby Goodchild 9-34, James Murphy 7-23; Danvers — Steve Reardon 9-62, Owen Gasinowski 9-26, Dom Baez 6-18, Max Gasinowski 3-14, Colin Kelter 3-9, Travis Voisine 2-(-1).
PASSING: Reading — Murphy 18-24-252-1-2; Danvers — Voisine 13-31-194-0-1; O. Gasinowski 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Reading — Ryan Strout 8-106, Jesse Doherty 3-53, Goodchild 3-45, Aidan Bekkenhuis 2-30, Alex DiNapoli 2-18; Danvers — M. Gasinowski 4-62, O. Gasinowski 2-42, Aris Xerras 1-40, Kelter 3-33, Reardon 3-17.