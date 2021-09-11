TEWKSBURY | Who says you can't throw the football out of a Wing-T set?
Danvers High and their sophomore QB Travis Voisine used the deep ball to perfection in their first outing in the Wing-T offense Saturday, spoiling host Tewksbury's Doucette Stadium opener with a 35-18 victory.
Classmate Owen Gasinowski was the target on most of the deep heaves by Voisine, who threw for 271 yards and completed 10 of his 13 attempts. Gasinowski hauled in five of those for 165 yards with a 21-yard touchdown in the first giving Danvers (1-0) the lead for good and a pair of 50-plus yard third down grabs for good measure.
"He's an impact player, a great player," Falcon head coach Ryan Nolan said of Owen Gasinowski. "It's all set up by the run. Team have to over commit to stop it and that sets up some good matchups and passing concepts."
Older brother Max Gasinowski ran a perfect post pattern to split the Tewskbury defender for a 49-yard score just before halftime for a 14-6 lead. When senior Colin Kelter returned the opening kick of the second half for an 84-yard score, it seemed like Danvers would cruise to victory.
The Redmen (0-1) had other ideas. After a long kick return of their own and the second of Adam Aborgast's touchdown runs, Tewksbury recovered a Danvers fumble and QB Brian Fleming called his own number to make it 21-18.
The pressure of a tight game was no problem for Danvers, which responded with another TD drive capped by Kelter's 11-yard jaunt. It was set up by, what else, a 52-yard third down strike from Voisine to Owen Gasinowski.
"There were a lot of momentum changes. Tewksbury had their moments but we were able to come back and keep it together," said senior Brad Wilichoski, who moved from full back to center last week and did a phenomenal job on the offensive line.
On Danvers' final possession, Wilichoski opened some big holes on QB keepers by Voisine, who scored from 3-yards out with 2:19 left.
"Our other center broke both hands and Brad's the kind of kid who will do anything for the team," said Nolan. "He's a really smart football players, making all our reads on defense. He's from a Danvers family and this team is really important to him."
The Falcon defense was tremendous all-around, with outside linebackers Steve Reardon and Aris Xerras shutting down a dangerous run game. Jaxson Vogel also had a tackle-for-loss and Mike Leon and Joey Parisi also had some big stops up front.
"We used a lot of guys because of cramping and a lot of different kids made big plays on that defense," Nolan said. "There were some things we'll learn from and be better for it. Overall, a great win and a culmination of all the kids' effort over the summer."
Danvers used seven rushers in coach Kevin Fessette's Wing-T set with Kelter's 49 yards leading the charge. They committed five presnap penalties they'll want to clean up, but there were plenty of positives. Kelter had 101 yards from scrimmage and over 200 all-purpose yards including returns.
"All the boys played hard and with heart," Wilichoski added. "The sideline kept us up with the energy. It was a total team effort."
It was also Danvers' first-ever win at Tewksbury's Doucette Stadium, since the Falcons' win in the 2015 playoffs was played at Lowell's Cawley Stadium.
"I remember coming here for a game in the pouring rain and it was almost like we were scared of them," Nolan said. "To be able to play with them now and be in the conversation with that kind of program shows how we've grown. It's what we set out to build."
Danvers 35, Tewksbury 18
at Doucette Stadium, Tewksbury
Danvers (1-0) 7 7 14 7 35
Tewksbury (0-1) 6 0 12 0 18
Scoring summary
D- Owen Gasinowski 21 pass from Travis Voisine (Aidan Smith kick)
T - Adam Aborgast 65 run (kick blocked)
D- Max Gasinowski 49 pass from Voisine (Smith kick)
D- Colin Kelter 84 kick return (Smith kick)
D- Aborgast 8 run (rush failed)
T- Danny Fleming 1 run (kick failed)
D- Kelter 11 run (Smith kick)
D- Voisine 3 run (Smith kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Danvers: Colin Kelter 7-49, Travis Voisine 13-34, Owen Gasinowski 2-10, Dom Baez 5-10, Steve Reardon 3-4, Jacob Wescott 2-2, Reagan Little 1-1; Tewksbury: Adam Aborgast 12-85, Danny Fleming 7-58, Hunter Johnson 4-36, Sean Hirtle 2-7.
Passing: Danvers: Voisine 10-13-271-2-0; Tewksbury: Fleming 4-8-20-0-0.
Receiving: O. Gasinowski 5-165, Kelter 4-51, Max Gasinowski 1-49; Tewksbury: Michael Sullivan 3-11, Blake Ryder 1-9.