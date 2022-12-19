DANVERS — Coming into their non-league game with Salem Academy, Danvers coach Dave Chrisholm was well aware it would take a team effort to handle point guard Cindy Shehu, who is going for her 2,000th career point.
The Navigators offense runs through the talented senior, who led all scorers with 20 points, but after nailing three shots from downtown Shehu made only one basket in the second half. Danvers eventually pulled away after the break for a 52-40 victory.
The game was tied three times in the second quarter and remained locked at 19-19 heading to halftime after Shehu made a buzzer beating shot. Mirabal-Nunez put the Navs ahead, 21-19 to open the third quarter, but Falcons captain Kaylee Marsello (12 points) tied it up and freshman Angielouise Djoko (19 points) led Danvers, who owned the last two quarters.
"Defense will be our offense, and Angie did a good job scoring points and getting rebounds," said Chisholm, his team now 2-0. "We tried to start off a little slow because we like to play so fast, especially Ellie Anderson, who is impossible to stop bringing the ball up court. The girls are all buying in to the new system, and this was a team win. In fact, both our wins have been because of the team effort. It was great to have a big crowd here, and the band kept the energy going."
Chisholm knew they had to pay close attention to Shehu, and Anderson had that job most of the time except when freshman Lila Flynn took over to give her a break. Shehu does it all for the Navs with her shooting, rebounding and free throw shooting, where she made seven of eight attempts. Junior Kianny Mirabal-Nunez was also in double figures with 16 points.
"Shehu made some NBA 3's," said Chisholm. "She's the real deal, and we had to get up over the screens. She and No. 22 (Mirabal-Nunez) are a great one-two combination, but I told Flynn I didn't care if she scored a single point, just play good D."
The Falcons scored 33 points in the last two quarters. They went on an 8-0 run late in the third quarter powered by Marsello, Anderson and Emma McCullough to build up a 12 point cushion heading to the final eight minutes.
Salem Academy battled all the way and cut the lead to six on a pair of free throws by Shehu before another run by the Falcons, who scored the last seven points, wrapped it up. Brea Robinson was a spark plug in the fourth quarter and Reese Holland was very effective on defense.
"We've been trying to get Marsello to take that jump shot for two years, and she's finally doing it," said Chisholm. "Reese works so hard all the time, and takes the ball out of bounds for us."
The Falcons will play in the North Reading Christmas Tournament on December 27 and 29.
Danvers 52, Salem Academy 40
at Danvers High Field House
Salem Academy: Pujois 0-0-0, Starr 0-0-0, Nieves 0-0-0, Shehu 5-7-20, Pelletier 0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0, Mirabal-Nunez 7-2-16, Ortiz 2-0-4. Totals: 11-9-40.
Danvers: Anderson 3-0-6, Godfried 1-0-2, McCullough 1-0-2, Flynn 0-0-0, Mastrangelo 0-0-0, Marsello 6-0-12, Holland 2-0-4, Robinson 2-3-7, Djoko 8-3-19. Totals: 23-6-52.
Halftime: 19-19
3-Pointers: Salem Academy — Shehu (3); Danvers — None.
Records: Salem Academy 3-2, Danvers 2-2.