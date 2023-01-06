DANVERS — For the first 24 minutes the lead went back and forth between the Swampscott and host Danvers girls basketball teams in Friday night's NEC tilt.
But in the final quarter it was all Falcons, who were finally able to build up a cushion and win by nine points, 43-32.
The game was close all the way until Danvers put it in high gear, outscoring Big Blue 15-3 in the final frame. It took a balanced scoring attack by the Falcons with Angie Djoko leading the way with 15 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Senior captain Elie Anderson also had double figures with 11 points and Kayda Brown added eight.
The game was tied at 18 all at the half with freshman guard Sam Ward scoring 16 of Swampscott's points in the first 16 minutes. Ward led all scorers with 21, but the Falcons did a much better job defending her after intermission, holding the sharpshooter to just one long bomb in the third quarter and a bucket in the fourth. The Big Blue took a one point advantage into the final frame after junior Jessica Ford hit three layups.
The lead had switched back and forth after halftime with neither team able to open it up until midway through the last quarter when Danvers regained the lead and shut the visitors down with some good defense. Djoko was able to penetrate the middle, score layups or grab rebounds and put the ball back up while Anderson used her speed to get the ball up the court quickly, and was often fouled.
Swampscott was in foul trouble for much of the last quarter, sending the Falcons to the line where they made 52 percent of their shots in the game.
"That fourth quarter did us in," said Swampscott coach Katelyn Leonard after her team fell to 2-4. "This was an even, back and fourth game until then, but Angie outmuscled us. We had two or three girls covering her at times, but she still was too much inside. They definitely wore us down at the end, and being in foul trouble didn't help.
"Ward came out on fire, and she was great hitting those shots, but we have to find a balance. This was a game between two pretty even teams, and for the first three and a half quarters it was anybody's to win."
The Falcons improved to 3-3 with the win, and coach Dave Chisholm was pleased with the way his team fought all the way. The rebounds were spread out with Djoko and Brown with five apiece while Anderson and senior captain Kaylee Marsello had four apiece. Anderson led her team in steals with three and Reese Holland had two.
"We started off slow once again, but the second half was much better," said Chisholm. "We put Brown in the starting lineup because we needed a good 3-point shooter. She gets in a rhythm, and is not afraid to put that shot up (eight points including two treys)."
Anderson was sent to the foul line repeatedly in the last four minutes as the Big Blue couldn't stop her from getting the ball up court and distributing it without fouling her.
"At first their defense bothered us because they're right in you face," said Anderson. "Coach is always saying to be patient, and that's what I try to do. I like my role as a senior leader. I've always looked up to our seniors in the past, and now I'm one and want to lead my team. It's great to get this win, and hopefully get the team going in the right direction."
Danvers 43, Swampscott 32
at Danvers Field House
Swampscott: Gosselin 0-0-0, Ford 3-2-8, Quagrello 0-0-0, Farnum 1-2-3, Ward 8-0-21, Bottari 0-0-0. Totals: 12-3-32.
Danvers: Anderson 3-5-11, Godfried 1-1-4, McCullough 0-0-0, Flynn 2-0-4, Marsello 0-0-0, Holland 0-1-1, Djoko 5-5-15, Brown 3-0-8. Totals: 14-12-43.
Halftime: 18-18
3-Pointers: S - Ward (5); D - Brown (2), Godfried.
Records: Swampscott 2-4; Danvers 3-3