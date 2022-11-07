DANVERS — Play fearless.
That's the postseason theme for this year's Danvers High girls soccer team and you'd be hard pressed to find a player that plays as fearlessly as senior captain Ellie Anderson.
Monday night under the lights at Dr. Deering Stadium, Anderson had absolutely no fear going to the net where she scored both goals in her Falcons' 2-0 win over Wilmington in the Division 2 Round of 32.
"I haven't been the luckiest scorer this year," said Anderson, who netted her 11th and 12th goals of the year and could have a lot more with a little better luck on some of her strikes in previous games "so getting two goals pretty early felt awesome."
Winners of six in a row, Danvers (12-4-3) now travels to face unbeaten No. 5 Grafton's Gators on the road at the aptly named Swamp Thursday night at 6 p.m. in a Sweet Sixteen matchup.
"We've been stressing to our seniors to use the tournament to celebrate their last 12 years of school and soccer. Come out fast. Come out with no fear and play hard," Falcons coach Jimmy Hinchion said. "We came out flying and Ellie set the tone of that. She was in a different gear."
It took only three minutes for Danvers to get the lead. Sophomore Georgia Prouty's cross found Anderson all alone on the opposite side of the net for the quick finish and a 1-0 lead.
Just nine minutes later, freshman Olivia St. Pierre made a crafty run up the middle of the field and then dished over to Anderson for a 2-0 lead. St. Pierre earned her team-leading 13th assist of the year and both goals show off how dangerous Danvers can be up when the offense is clicking.
"There were times we struggled as an offensive line to have that creative mind. The last couple of weeks we've been working on it over and over again and that's given us the confidence we need to do it freely," said Anderson.
Wilmington (7-7-6) was a No. 21 seed that had scored eight goals in its preliminary round win but couldn't crack Danvers goalkeeper Emily Goddard, who made nine saves to earn the eighth shutout of her senior season. The Wildcats had a coupe of nice looks in the early going and even had the game's first golden scoring chance but Goddard made the save look easy.
Senior captain Mikayla Shaffaval had a fantastic game on defense. Freshman Addi McCarty made her playoff debut and looked like a seasoned veteran in the back. Fellow freshman Lily Delafano had a great game at outside back, where Ryley Crosby and Skylaw Laws also shined.
Overall, it was one of Danvers' more organized and under control efforts of the season. That's the kind of soccer they've been playing during this win streak, in which they've allowed a mere three goals after conceding more they'd have liked in the early parts of the season.
"Some of it was the young players catching up to the game, feeling like they belong out there and it's OK to be a little bit of a leader, too. And our seniors have been fantastic throughout," said Hinchion. "We've matured as a team and we're playing well."
The Wildcats hit a crossbar late in the first half and Danvers kept it 2-0 at the break. At the 66 minute mark, Danvers drew a penalty kick for a foul in the box but Krysta Zamejtis' dead-on blast was saved to keep it a two goal game.
Prouty had a golden chance to make it 3-0 with a good look in the 71st minute but it got knocked away. In the midfield, Courtney Hinchion, Zamejtis and Cali Abbatessa played well.
"I loved the way we maintained in the second half," Hinchion said. "The defense held it tight."
Having won what was likely its last game at Dr. Deering Stadium, Danvers will look to make it back-to-back state quarterfinal trips with an upset road victory Thursday night.
"Knowing in this format we might only have one home playoff game, we wanted to make the most of it," Anderson said. "We definitely did. We played awesome ... this feels like the best soccer we've played in a long time."