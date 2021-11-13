KINGSTON — A flash of lightning in the night sky extended the Danvers High girls soccer team's season by over an hour. Back on the pitch, the Falcons couldn't find the strike of lightning they needed to score the goal that could've keep the season going for an overtime period or, perhaps, another game.
Saturday's Division 2 state quarterfinal experienced a 67-minute pause due to lightning over Silver Lake Regional's old school grass field. The bolts appeared with 5:42 left on the clock and No. 5 seed Danvers trailing the No. 4 Lakers by a goal. When play resumed, the Falcons got one quality look at the goal, a bending boot by senior captain Arianna Bezanson that didn't dip quite enough and sailed over the crossbar.
Silver Lake used its superior size and strength to hold off Danvers, 2-1, to advance to the Division 2 Final Four and send the Falcons home for the year.
That late bid was emblematic of the trouble the Lakers (13-4-4) gave Danvers throughout the game: Anytime the Falcons got close to the goal, a defender disrupted things and forced the shot wide or high.
"Our size did hurt us today. We got pushed around physically," said longtime Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion. "Silver Lake is a big, strong team. We didn't stand up to that."
Putting only one shot on goal after halftime showed how much the attacking rhythm of Danvers (15-3-3) was disrupted. Silver Lake won the majority of the balls in the air and thusly controlled the pace. The Falcons were forced into a kick-and-run game and too frequently their through balls saw only one player sprinting to track them down, rather than the crisp, pinball passes that've been their forte.
"We didn't do a lot as a team, it was more individual plays," Hinchion said. "We weren't quite the possession team we were in the past."
Silver Lake captain Lauren Dwyer scored the game-winning goal in the 28th minute. She won a short goal kick around the 25-yard line and calmly placed a slow rolling shot the low corner where a diving keeper Emily Goddard couldn't reach it. After that, Dwyer dropped back to a defensive midfield role and did an excellent job.
"When we saw Arianna Bezanson playing midfield, we slotted Lauren at the defensive center to kind of monitor her. We had to respect Arianna and still play our team, because she's something special," Silver Lake coach Scott Williams said.
The teams traded goals in the middle part of the first half. Shea Kelleher carried the ball nearly 40 yards up the sideline and uncorked a gorgeous shot to the opposite corner to put the Lakers ahead, 1-0. Her run seemed to shake Danvers' defensive plans and she caused them fits on the wing throughout the game.
"Shea was fantastic for us," Williams said. "We wanted to get the ball out wide on those wings, and we were able to create some issues for Danvers by doing that."
Still, the Falcons answered right away. Bezanson, a three-time Northeastern Conference MVP, carried the ensuing kickoff through the middle of the field and sent a perfect cross to sophomore Ellie Anderson to knot the score at 1-1. That was the sort of play Danvers needed more of, but outside the first 15 minutes before Kelleher's tally, it wasn't there.
Danvers had fleeting moments of pressure, mostly when freshman Georgia Prouty sprinted forward to try to create a scoring chance. Bezanson dribbled through traffic a couple of time, once being fouled just outside the box to draw a free kick (inches away from a penalty kick). She also broke free once late only to see a streaking Prouty ruled offsides.
The Falcons spent the delay in the Silver Lake cafeteria, trying to stay loose and focus on the task at hand. Hinchion's message was simple: Try to make the most of those last five minutes, whenever they came.
"The only thing I did was point at my two assistant coaches who played for me, Ashley (Sullivan) and Taylor (Orlando)," he said. "They'd give anything to have six more minutes in their high school careers."
The Falcons came out inspired, but the Lakers managed to hold them off. It was a tough ending for eight seniors that posted 59 wins and four Northeastern Conference titles in their careers. Captains Bezanson, whose 120 career points are third in DHS history, Gabby Chisholm and Emma Dunn played admirably Saturday. Fellow captain Reese Pszenny had an all-star season despite missing half of it with an injury.
Classmates Carina Boles, Sabrina Ramsay, Hannah Barclay and Emma Hatch will also be missed.
"It's always tough, but only one team can win it. You get to the final eight in the state and that's a season to be proud of," Hinchion said. "These seniors have been a fantastic group."