DANVERS -- The Danvers High golf team didn't have their way against powerhouse St. John's Prep on Monday afternoon. But if nothing else, the experience of competing against one of the top squads in Massachusetts certainly gave them a boost of confidence heading into Tuesday's league bout against Masconomet.
"That's why we schedule them every year," said Falcons first-year head coach Ryan Hayes. "(Former coach) Jeff (Avigian) had scheduled them for the past 20 years. It's a good gut check to go out and play against kids that are shooting high 30s (on nine holes). Just to learn, see how those guys play shots and how they think through the game and try to allow that to be a part of your game."
Monday's setback against the Eagles led to a triumph the following day, as Danvers came out on top of Masco with a 40-32 decision. The Falcons got off to a strong start and held on down the stretch thanks to some clutch outings in the final pairing.
Bobby Fish led the charge from the No. 1 slot, winning his individual match 6-3.
"Bobby's a great player," said Hayes. "He's young, he's got a really smooth swing, good temperament and he's not hot, not cold ... pretty even keeled out there."
Tyler Sullivan followed suit with a 5-4 victory for Danvers, while John Curran and Brendan Glowik did the same in their bouts. Still, the overall match was very close heading into the final pairings, and Connor Horn came through with a big 7-2 decision to help seal the deal.
"It's huge," Hayes said of the production at the bottom of the lineup. "When we played Swampscott I was talking to their coach about it and a lot of times you'll see matches are won in those last two groups, if not the last group. We were up maybe two or three going into that last group (against Masco) and Connor coming in at 7-2 solidified it. So that was huge."
Also in that final group was Bryce Clark, who dropped a close 5-4 decision but still earned some key points to aid in the win.
On the other side, Masconomet was certainly competitive up and down the lineup. Jack Mertz was triumphant from the No. 2 slot, taking his match 5.5-3.5, while Anthony Cerbone won 5-4.
"We have two of our key players at a family wedding in North Carolina through (Tuesday) so that hurt us a little bit, but Danvers played well; they deserved the win," said Masco first-year head coach Hector Longo. "Danvers looked pretty deep, they might be the team to beat (in the NEC). But it was really close going into that last fouresome and they were dominant there so give them credit."
Up next, Danvers will look to make it two in a row when they face Beverly High back at Ferncroft on Thursday. Masconomet will host Winthrop at Turner Hill on the same day, one of just two home matches at the Ipswich golf haven this fall for the Chieftains.