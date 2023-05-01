DANVERS — The mantra for the Danvers High baseball team was to start ahead for the second half of the season.
Ace Mike Moroney took it upon himself to start the second half of Monday afternoon's game ahead of almost every Bishop Fenwick hitter. As a result, the Falcons got a marquee non-league win to kick off the back nine of their schedule by a 2-1 final score at Burley Field.
This was a brisk, 100-minute ballgame played on Danvers High's campus since field conditions were still soggy at the traditional Twi Field down the street. Both Danvers coach Matt Mello and Fenwick counterpart Matt Antonelli wanted to get the game in Monday since both teams are busy in the coming weeks and more rain was forecast for the next few days.
The Crusaders (6-3) nearly got to Moroney early on, fouling off a lot of balls and raising the pitch count in the first two fames. He walked a pair to lead off the third, but limited damage to a lone run on a Costa Beechin sacrifice fly.
"Moroney had walked two all year, or something like that, coming into the game," said Antonelli. "So we knew he was going to be around the plate. We tried to be aggressive but weren't really able to get anything going offensively."
Danvers (6-5) responded immediately even after Fenwick starter Carter McFadden got two quick outs to begin the third. Captain Aris Xerras stung a first pitch offering for a single, and fellow captain Tyler O'Neill responded with a deep double to score Xerras from first base and even the game, 1-1.
"Tyler hit cleanup today, which takes the edge off and protects him a little bit," said Mello. "When he gets up with guys on base, he's dangerous. And that was a huge spot for Aris and T.O. to make something happen with two outs."
Steve Reardon's single then plated Bryce Clark (walk) with the winning run in the fourth.
Moroney took it from there, allowing three his over the last four innings. The power right-hander averaged under 10 pitches per inning in the second half of the game, going the distance with six strikeouts on 94 pitches.
"Mike made things easier on himself as the game went on," Mello noted. "I thought he started attacking the zone after that third inning. He was relentless with that, and it worked out great for us because it forced Fenwick to swing early in counts."
The left side of the Danvers infield made a number of tough plays to take away potential infield hits with third baseman Evan Currie and shortstop O'Neill cleanly fielding seven chances plus three more by second baseman Jason Walters. Perhaps most importantly, Moroney retired the leadoff man in six of the seven innings, which helped to limit Fenwick's activity on the basepaths.
"I told the boys it was our best defensive day of the season and those early outs were huge in terms of limiting what (Fenwick) could do on the bases," Mello said.
Mike Williams took over for McFadden after three frames and conceded a run on two hits and a walk. He retired the last seven in a row and showed off a hard fastball, combining with McFadden to limit Danvers to four hits on the afternoon.
"Our guys pitched well and we played good defense. It was a clean game," said Antonelli. "We have five games in the next 10 days, so we wanted to keep all our pitchers under 50 pitches to give up plenty of options going forward. Both Carter and Mike did exactly what we wanted."
McFadden escaped a bases loaded, no-out gam in the second after an error and two walks. He struck out a pair and first baseman Nick Villano made a nifty play on a ground ball he fired home to catcher Jacob Scali for a force out.
Andrew McKenzie had two hits for Fenwick and Scali scored the run after drawing a walk. Beechin and McFadden had the other hits with Fenwick putting the tying run on third with one away in the sixth before Moroney got a pair of groundball outs to retain the lead.
"It was a good game all around by both teams. Fenwick has some quality wins and I know they're up there in the D3 rankings," said Mello, whose team earned its first non-league win of the year. "We needed it. The morale is definitely on the way up and we're trending in the right direction."