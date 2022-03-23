Austin Prep girls hockey coach Stephanie Wood likes to tell her team that offense sells tickets and defense wins championships.
The several thousand fans that bought tickets for Sunday’s Division 1 state final at TD Garden in Boston got treated to both, with two North Shore natives playing shutdown defense for the Cougars and even chipping in on the scoresheet.
Top-ranked Austin Prep finished off a perfect 27-0 season by toppling Arlington, 4-1, to win the Division 1 state championship. Danvers natives Emma Guthrie, a senior captain, and Bree Anderson, a freshman, played extraordinary roles in the Cougars’ wire-to-wire run as the best girls hockey squad in Massachusetts.
“This was the best graduation gift I could have ever asked for,” said Guthrie, a four-year blue liner for the Reading-based school. She played at the Garden as a freshman when AP was edged in double overtime by Methuen/Tewksbury.
The Cougars were slated to skate for the Division 1 title again in 2020, but the games were canceled as the coronavirus pandemic broke out. For Austin Prep’s seniors, getting back to Garden ice before they head off to college meant everything.
“I never knew if I would get this chance again,” said Guthrie, who will play college hockey at Assumption. “Being able to get back my senior year and win a state championship is amazing. Standing on the ice with my team and my fellow seniors holding that trophy is something I’ll always remember.”
Anderson got the Cougars off to a fast start Sunday when she flicked the puck in from the blue line just a few minutes into the first period. It was the first goal of the season for Anderson, who has skated alongside her fellow Oniontowner for much of the season.
“I actually realized it went in before she did,” Guthrie said. “We’ve grown very close this year. We live one street away from each other so we’d drive to and from practices together, and to see her score her first goal at TD Garden is just incredible. I had to refrain from tackling her on the ice because I figured we had a lot of game left and didn’t want to hurt her.”
Guthrie was clairvoyant on that account as the No. 2 seeded Spy Ponders (whose only two losses all year came against AP) made it a 2-1 game going into the third period. The Cougars regrouped between periods and asserted control in the third to send their seniors off with a victory lap.
“We had two years to think about getting back here. We’re big on learning things from the past, and I think we knew how hard this game would be,” said Wood. “We learned how hard it is to get to this game and win it; we learned how to finish a game like this and close it out.”
Having been on the ice in that double overtime loss in 2019, Guthrie remembered how close the team got to its ultimate goal and was determined to be on the other side in 2022.
“All I was thinking about was how I didn’t want a repeat of that year,” she said. “Our coaches told us to stay calm and kept repeating that the game wasn’t over until the buzzer sounded so we wouldn’t get complacent with the lead. We had to keep playing our game and work as a team — and it would be history from there.”
Former Masconomet standout Isabel Hulse, who graduates with over 140 career points, iced the title with a late empty net goal. Gloucester’s Madison Vittands was a 30-point scorer for AP, and fellow Gloucester native Maeve Carey was tremendous on the blue line.
As the first Division 1 hockey team to go undefeated and untied since 2009, Austin Prep put together one of the most dominant seasons ever in girls hockey. They outscored their state tournament foes 30-2 and had a total margin of 156-11 in 27 games. Those 11 goals allowed are a credit to excellent goaltending by Lauryn Hanafin and suffocating defense by a deep group, including Anderson and Guthrie.
“They were rock solid all postseason, doing a good job keeping outside and using good gap control,” said Wood. “We have a really solid group on defense and were super happy for Bree to get that goal. She’s worked hard all season.”