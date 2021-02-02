Danvers hangs on to top Gloucester in defensive thriller

DANVERS — Basketball is a game of runs — or so the saying goes — and Tuesday’s boys clash between Danvers and Gloucester certainly supported that sentiment.
Starting towards the end of the first half and extending into the third quarter, the Falcons reeled off 14 straight points to seize a double-digit lead. Gloucester then responded with 12 straight points of their own down the stretch, only to come up just short in what wound up being a 42-41 Danvers’ triumph.
Both teams endured extended offensive lulls, but one thing that stood out throughout was the defensive intensity and energy from both sides.
“I think in general the kids are getting better with their defense,” said Danvers head coach Chris Timson. “At first we just chased too much, but in the second half they stayed lower in the zone and figured out where to be. I think that’s been a key for us; a lot of games we’ve lost, it’s been two or three 3-pointers in a row from those spots, and now they’re finally getting that. So we’re improving, which I’m happy about.”
Despite the overall defensive effort, it was Gloucester who got out running early. Byron Thomas drilled three triples in the opening half and scored all 13 of his points before intermission. The hot shooting helped the Fishermen seize a 13-10 advantage after one and remain close at the half, trailing 27-21.
But Danvers (now 2-3) had an answer.
Junior Jared Berry, who leads the area in scoring at over 25 points per game, beat the first quarter buzzer by banking in a jumper from the top of the key. Then, with time running down in the second, he canned a similar jumper just before the horn. He scored 17 points in this first 16 minutes of action.
Like most nights, Berry was regularly trapped and double teamed. If he was able to get past the exterior defenders, a swarm of Gloucester players always seemed to be waiting for him in the paint. Still, he led both teams in scoring with 22 points to go with four rebounds and five steals.
“I was pleased with the defense, especially when you’re going up against a talent like Berry,” said Gloucester (3-4) head coach Adam Philpott. “You don’t run into too many guys that can score and are just natural athletes like him, and I thought we did a really good job on him.”
As evidenced by the final score, defense really wasn’t the issue for either team. Gloucester in particular struggled mightily at times to get into an offensive rhythm and take smart shots, often resulting in quick, scoreless possessions. The Fishermen scored just 14 combined points in the second and third quarters before matching that total in the fourth ... but it was too little, too late at that point.
They did, however, go on that nice spree to end the contest and make things interesting down the stretch.
Gavyn Hillier was huge down the stretch, finishing with a near double-double (11 points, 9 rebounds), while Jack Patten (9 points, 5 steals) and Adam Borowick turned in some stellar defense late to help their team get out in transition. In addition, sophomore Jayden DelTorchio brought energy throughout, and while he only scored two points he impacted the game for Gloucester with his defense (5 steals, 2 blocks) and intelligent facilitating (4 assists).
Gloucester had one last chance to tie the game when they took the ball in from out of bounds with about eight seconds to play, but a corner 3-ball from Hillier rimmed out.
Timson’s squad got a terrific boost off the bench from sophomore big man Aris Xerras. The hardworking center scored eight points, pulled down seven rebounds and snared two steals. With time winding down in regulation, he leaped out of bounds to make a diving rebound save that could’ve resulted in a key Gloucester possession.
“Aris tough; he’s a football player first, but he moves his body well and he’s been coming along every week,” said Timson. “Every game he’s doing something that we can see, whether it’s defense or just boxing out ... I told him to just take care of the middle down low and that’s what he did.”
Danvers also got some strong minutes from junior Colin Kelter, senior Daury Margarin (5 points, 6 rebounds), senior Jackson Reid (2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and a steal), sophomore Deryn Lanphere (2 points, 3 assists) and senior Andrew Gray (3 rebounds).
Berry might’ve scored the majority of the Falcons’ points, but it was a team effort in every other area of the game that secured them the win.
“We’re still learning and hopefully we can use this win to keep going on and move forward,” said Timson.
Danvers 42, Gloucester 41
at Danvers High School
Danvers: Jared Berry 8-6-22, Daury Margarin 2-0-5, Andrew Metivier 1-0-2, Jackson Reid 1-0-2, Colin Kelter 0-1-1, Aris Xerras 2-4-8, Deryn Lanphere 1-0-2, Andrew Gray 0-0-0, Thomas Lisi 0-0-0. Totals: 15-11-42.
Gloucester: Jack Patten 4-0-9, Zach Oliver 1-2-5, Byron Thomas 5-0-13, P.J. Zappa 1-0-2, Gavyn Hillier 5-1-11, Jayden DelTorchio 1-0-2, Adam Borowick 0-0-0, Jacob Mortillaro 0-0-0, Brady Sullivan 0-0-0, Nathaniel Montagnino 0-0-0. Totals: 17-3-41.
Halftime: 27-21, Danvers.
3-pointers: D, Margarin; G, Thomas 3, Patten, Oliver.
Records: D, 2-3; G, 3-4.